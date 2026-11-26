California’s top federal prosecutor Bill Essayli has won another temporary reprieve in his fight to keep his job, with a federal appeals court putting a judge’s order to disqualify him …

has won another temporary reprieve in his fight to keep his job, with a federal appeals court putting a judge’s order to disqualify him on ice while the US Supreme Court weighs a similar legal battle in Nevada.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request Wednesday to pause US District Judge J. Michael Seabright’s ruling that Essayli was unlawfully serving as the Los Angeles-based district’s top prosecutor. U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli speaks during a news conference at LAPD HQ in Los Angeles, California, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.for now, despite Seabright’s finding that he was improperly wielding the authority of a US attorney without Senate confirmation.

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The ruling keeps a potentially explosive legal fight over the Trump administration’s appointment of federal prosecutors on hold, with the Supreme Court expected to weigh a similar dispute involving Nevada prosecutor Sigal Chattah. Sigal Chattah, First Assistant Attorney for the District of Nevada, is pictured as the Fraud Division launches the West Coast Strike Force. Seabright ruled in October that Essayli was unlawfully serving as the district’s top prosecutor, despite holding the title of first assistant US attorney.