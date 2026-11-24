Allison Lynn Anderson, a US Army veteran and mother from Cartersville, Georgia, died after a dog attack. GBI investigates fatal injuries in Bartow County. See details on the case.

Allison Lynn Anderson, a 36-year-old US Army veteran and mother from Cartersville, Georgia, was found dead in a field after being attacked by a pack of dogs. The tragic incident occurred on last Thursday when authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the 10 block of Dogwood Trail.

GBI Confirms Fatal Dog Attack

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The agency stated that preliminary autopsy results indicate Anderson sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by dogs. Authorities did not specify the exact number of animals involved in the attack, but several dogs have been recovered and taken into custody by Bartow County Animal Control.

Also read U.S. Army veteran mauled to death by pack of dogs in Georgia

Family Honors Military Service

Anderson is survived by her daughter Miley Garner, who recently turned 20, and her two young sons, Lathem and Jaxon. Her obituary highlighted her time as a proud US Army Veteran, noting that she possessed a strength and determination that made her larger than life despite her small stature. Her family described her as a force to be reckoned with, emphasizing her resilience and spirit.

Daughter Faces Heartbreak

Miley Garner is currently expecting the arrival of her first child with her fiancé, a piece of news she did not have the chance to share with her mother before the accident. Garner expressed her disgust and heartbreak over the loss, stating that Anderson went through torture at the hands of the dogs. She emphasized that her mother would have been over the moon with excitement had she known about the unborn grandchild.

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Community Mourns and Seeks Justice

Neighbor Betty Mathison recalled Anderson as a sweet girl who enjoyed walking the road and talking with neighbors. The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral and burial expenses. Garner stated that while she is disgusted by the lack of control by the dog owners, her mother's pure heart would have forgiven them, though she believes justice must be served for what happened.

Funeral Services Scheduled

Anderson was described as a one-of-a-kind person who loved the outdoors, music, and singing. A funeral service is scheduled to be held at the Robert A Cagle Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 26. Family members and the community are remembering her beautiful voice and free spirit as they prepare for the final send-off.