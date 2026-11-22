Under its subcontract awarded by NEYA, Textron Systems will convert its TSUNAMI 25 Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) to meet Neya Systems’ specific mission requirements.

Textron Systems supported Neya Systems in securing a U.S. Army contract during the pitch competition at the Defense Industrial Base Accelerator 2026. Under its subcontract awarded by NEYA, Textron Systems will convert its TSUNAMI 25 Unmanned Surface Vessels to meet Neya Systems’ specific mission requirements.

The contract with Neya highlights the versatility and rapid adaptability of the platform to support evolving operational demands. Textron Systems is strengthening its role in next-generation autonomous maritime operations after supporting NEYA Systems in securing a US Army contract for an innovative autonomous fuel distribution demonstration. The programme aims to address logistical challenges in contested environments by enabling decentralised fuel delivery through unmanned surface vessels .

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The contract was awarded to NEYA Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Applied Research Associates , following its selection at the Defense Industrial Base Accelerator 2026 pitch competition. The initiative was selected from nearly 200 submissions, highlighting the growing importance of autonomous technologies in addressing military logistics requirements. Under a subcontract from NEYA Systems, Textron Systems will modify and deploy its TSUNAMI 25 Unmanned Surface Vessel to meet the programme’s specific mission requirements.

The platform will be adapted to demonstrate autonomous fuel distribution capabilities, potentially reducing the logistical burden associated with conventional fuel transportation in challenging operational environments. The programme represents an important milestone for Textron Systems, marking the company’s first US Army contract involving its TSUNAMI platform.

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“This award provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the TSUNAMI vessel’s versatility and ability to rapidly adapt to evolving mission requirements,” said Senior Vice President, Air, Land & Sea Systems, Ryan Schaffernocker. “We look forward to working with Neya Systems to demonstrate how this affordable, modular platform can expand operational capacity across a range of missions. ” Beyond the initial demonstration, the subcontract includes potential follow-on work with options for up to 11 additional TSUNAMI vessels.

These vessels could support autonomous refuelling operations at sea, coordinated through NEYA Systems’ Mission Planning and Management System. The proposed capability is intended to improve the flexibility and resilience of maritime logistics by enabling fuel distribution through autonomous platforms. Such systems could provide additional logistical options for military forces operating in environments where traditional supply chains face significant challenges.

Textron Systems’ TSUNAMI platform has been developed around modularity, scalability and rapid deployment, allowing it to be adapted for different operational requirements. The TSUNAMI family of unmanned surface vessels leverages the company’s experience in autonomous systems and is designed to support evolving maritime operational concepts. Its adaptable architecture makes it suitable for a range of missions requiring distributed capabilities and autonomous fleet operations.

The collaboration between Textron Systems and NEYA Systems reflects the increasing interest in autonomous platforms for military logistics and maritime operations. As defense organisations explore new ways to improve operational resilience, unmanned surface vessels are emerging as potential solutions for distributed logistics, autonomous transportation and maritime support missions. Through this programme, Textron Systems and NEYA Systems aim to demonstrate how adaptable unmanned platforms can contribute to future military logistics requirements, particularly in contested maritime environments.

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The initiative also underscores the growing role of industry partnerships and defence innovation programmes in accelerating the development and demonstration of emerging autonomous technologies. Prabhat Ranjan Mishra Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.