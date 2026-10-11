41-year-old US Army officer arrested in UK over suspected espionage for Russia

A 41-year-old senior US Army soldier was arrested near Gloucester, England, on suspicion of espionage offenses related to Russia, in a joint UK-US investigation involving British counterterror police and the FBI.

A 41-year-old United States Army officer was arrested near Gloucester in England on Tuesday, 10 November, on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia, according to London's Metropolitan Police. The officer, whose identity has not been released, remains in custody at a London police station.

British counter-terror police made the arrest while working closely with US authorities, the US military and the FBI as part of a joint UK-US investigation into suspected national security threats. The Metropolitan Police said the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.

Also read U.S. Army soldier arrested in U.K. on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence

The officer was arrested on suspicion of offenses under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023. Section 1 concerns handling protected information, while Section 3 concerns assisting a foreign intelligence service. Officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the investigation.

A US official said the soldier is a field grade Army officer, a mid- to senior-ranking rank that includes major, lieutenant colonel and colonel. A senior NATO official told CNN the officer was assigned to the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest involves allegations of espionage. In a statement, Patel said that while the investigation continues, the FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger national security and that of its partners.

Patel also said officials have made at least 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests under current FBI leadership over the past 21 months, a 53% increase. He thanked UK Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and the US Army Counterintelligence Command for their work.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the senior officer was entrusted with sensitive information. He described the alleged conduct as a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.

UK officials said they would work together with US partners to take robust action against anyone suspected of criminal activity that could undermine national security. The Metropolitan Police said the current case is not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations.

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UK counter-terror police have recently investigated other cases related to US military presence in Britain, including incidents near bases used by the US armed forces. British prosecutors previously charged two UK nationals under the National Security Act, saying the men were suspected of assisting Iran, which has denied any involvement in those incidents.

On Tuesday, US authorities accused an Iranian militant group leader of allegedly directing the failed attack on RAF Fairford via coded messages sent from a New York City jail.

CNN has reached out to Russia's embassies in Washington and London for comment. This is a developing story and will be updated.