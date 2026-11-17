The US Army is seeking a portable oxygen system for its MV-75 Cheyenne II tiltrotor to support crew members on seven-hour flights at up to 18,000 feet.

The removable unit would generate oxygen onboard and fit in a space about the size of a carry-on. The US Army is looking for a portable oxygen system that can keep three crew members supplied for about seven hours aboard its new MV-75 Cheyenne II tiltrotor.

In a market survey posted on November 16, the service asked companies for a unit that can generate oxygen aboard the aircraft during flights at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet. The Army wants crews to be able to install the system before a long flight and remove it afterward. Generating oxygen in flight would also reduce reliance on cylinders that need refilling on the ground, a consideration for an aircraft intended to operate from remote locations.

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The notice calls for enough oxygen to supply “a minimum of two pilots and one nonrated crewmember for approximately seven hours. ” It describes a “roll-on/roll-off” unit that would fit in a space about 24 centimeters wide, 40 centimeters deep and 70 centimeters tall, roughly the size of an upright carry-on suitcase. Fitting the unit into that space is only part of the requirement.

The Army said it must also leave room for crews to exit in an emergency and reach their survival equipment. The notice addresses oxygen for the flight crew. It gives no requirements for soldiers riding in the back.is designed to take off and land vertically like a helicopter. Once airborne, it can tilt its rotors forward and fly like an airplane.

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The Army expects it to fly about twice as fast and twice as far as the Black Hawk helicopters it will partly replace.600-ton unmanned warship hits the water in nine months, targets US Navy fleet That range is central to what the Army calls “self-deployment,” in which the aircraft flies to its destination under its own power. The service specified a one-way range of roughly 2,800 miles without refueling.planned cruising speed of 280 knots, seven hours in the air would cover about 2,250 miles.

The oxygen survey describes how long the equipment would need to supply the crew on such flights. The oxygen survey appeared on the same day Bell said it had completed the first MV-75 fuselage and sent it to Texas for final assembly. The fuselage milestone comes seven months after the Army named the aircraft Cheyenne II in April. Companies have until December 16 to respond to the survey.

The notice gives suppliers an opportunity to describe equipment that could meet the Army’s needs. It lists no purchase quantity, price, or date by which the equipment would be needed. Any contract would be a separate step. The Army said it wants more flexibility to fly from places where oxygen support “may be limited or unavailable.

” A system that makes oxygen aboard the aircraft would let crews start another flight from those locations without first finding a facility equipped to refill cylinders. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches.

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