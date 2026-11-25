The US Army is detonating 5 tons of lead azide in Iowa to prevent spontaneous explosions. Officials have implemented extensive safety measures, though environmentalists warn of permanent lead contamination risks.

The United States Army has confirmed plans to detonate five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Military officials describe this operation as an unprecedented safety measure designed to prevent the spontaneous and uncontrolled explosion of the hazardous material. The detonation aims to neutralize the risk posed by crystallization within the storage containers, which increases sensitivity to temperature fluctuations, particularly in freezing conditions.

Core Details and Detonation Mechanism

The lead azide stockpile consists of sixty-eight barrels transferred to the Iowa facility in 2009 from an Army installation in Texas. According to the Army, these barrels represent the entire remaining national stockpile of this specific compound, which was historically used as an initiating explosive in munitions. Production of lead azide surged during the Vietnam era for use in gravel mines before declining in the early 1980s and eventually ceasing. The military has moved away from using this compound due to its inherent hazards, and it is no longer required for current munitions production.

Also read U.S. Army Plans to Detonate Degraded Lead Azide at Iowa Plant Despite Court Order

Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, detailed the technical approach in a court filing. The operation will utilize a combination of C-4 explosives, explosive charges, and diesel fuel. Teller explained that the diesel will help consume the lead azide, while the charges are strategically placed to direct the blast effects downward. This method is intended to minimize the vertical dispersion of hazardous particles into the atmosphere during the controlled detonation event.

Safety Measures and Stakeholder Positions

To mitigate potential environmental and health impacts, the Army has implemented extensive safety barriers and monitoring systems. Sand barriers standing approximately two stories high surround the magazines, alongside walls composed of four water tanks, each holding sixteen thousand gallons. Special screening has been installed to contain lead particles, and a two-foot layer of foam will be deployed to flood the area. This foam is designed to dissipate the blast energy and capture particles that escape the immediate zone of the explosion.

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Environmental groups that recently sued to halt the detonation argue that no safe exposure level for lead exists. In court filings, they emphasized that lead is particularly harmful to children, causing permanent brain and developmental damage. They also cited links to heart, kidney, liver disease, reproductive harm, cognitive decline, and cancer in adults. The environmentalists contend that the Army's own modeling indicates significant farmland and waterways could be contaminated, stating that once lead dust disperses, the environmental harm is irreversible.

Impact on Residents and Immediate Next Steps

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is supporting the recommended relocation of all residents in Middletown and immediate surrounding areas starting Tuesday. The recommended evacuation zone is a five-mile cone extending southwest of the plant. An emergency notification sent to cellphones on Tuesday morning advised people up to twenty miles away to remain indoors with windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise, and vibration. No mandatory evacuations were in place as of Tuesday, but support for transportation, short-term lodging, and supplies is available for those choosing to leave.

Weather forecasts indicate winds of five to ten miles per hour blowing southwest, which officials expect will carry the potential plume away from the city of Burlington, population just under twenty-five thousand. The Army plans extensive drone surveillance to monitor lead levels before and after the detonation to identify areas needing cleanup. Officials expect to contain most blast particles at the site, referencing a 1977 Colorado detonation where seventy-five percent of particulate remained on-site due to a lack of modern mitigation measures. Residents will be notified when it is safe to return to their homes.