The US Army delays lead azide detonation in Iowa until Wednesday, citing weather risks. Residents and courts object, but the Army claims emergency powers override the freeze to prevent explosions.

The United States Army has officially postponed the scheduled detonation of hazardous chemicals at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middleton until at least Wednesday. This latest delay, announced late Sunday evening, overrides a previous court order that had frozen the environmental permit required for the operation. The decision follows significant pressure from local residents, state officials, and environmental advocacy groups who opposed the immediate blast.

Government lawyers stated that the standards of federal laws regulating hazardous waste do not take precedence over the urgent need to address an immediate threat. The Army asserts that the chemicals are already unstable and that waiting for a judicial resolution would increase the risk of an accidental, uncontrolled explosion. The service maintains that swift action is required to protect both its personnel and the surrounding communities from potential disaster.

Also read Iowa detonation of lead will proceed under emergency powers, Army says, bypassing court order

A primary factor in the Army's decision is the forecasted drop in temperatures, which are expected to fall below 30 degrees in the coming days. Officials warn that freezing conditions would further destabilize the degraded lead azide, significantly increasing the likelihood of a catastrophic accidental detonation. The disposal operation was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Monday, and now delayed again, to align with the earliest possible window before the cold sets in.

The Army cited discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency, which concluded that a controlled detonation posed the lowest risk to the public in the immediate area. Handling the drums or transporting them was deemed too dangerous, as any movement could trigger a fatal explosion. The decision to proceed without a permit relies on the assertion that inaction is far more dangerous than the controlled blast itself.

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The planned detonation has sparked intense opposition from the community of Middleton and state leaders. Residents, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, have demanded a delay to allow for better safety measures and public notice. Environmental groups, including the Iowa Environmental Council, the Sierra Club, and Earthjustice, argue that the Army failed to consider safer alternatives or provide adequate transparency to affected citizens.

Earthjustice Attorney Thien Chau criticized the Army's approach, stating that the service seemed more focused on sidestepping the judicial process than addressing public demands. Critics cite the risk of toxic lead dust dispersing up to 100 miles away as a major public health concern. The lawsuit filed by these groups claims the EPA failed to require the Army to evaluate less risky options before proceeding with the explosive removal.

The lead azide in question was discovered in March by plant staffers in poor condition, raising long-standing concerns about its stability. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle directed the Army Material Command to delay the operation to find the latest possible moment before the temperature drop. The Army maintains that the upcoming controlled blast is the safest option to neutralize the threat posed by the several tons of bomb-making chemicals.

Despite the delay, the Army intends to proceed with the detonation as soon as weather conditions permit. The operation remains a focal point of tension between federal authorities, who prioritize immediate safety from potential explosions, and local advocates who fear the long-term environmental and health consequences of releasing toxic materials into the atmosphere.