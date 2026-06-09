US Army helicopter goes down, but President Donald Trump says 'pilots are fine'

The New York Times reported that a U.S. Army helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump has said 'The pilots are fine.'

GOP senators rally around new DHS proposal targeting sanctuary cities: 'Should pay a price'Vance refers Tim Walz, Minnesota attorney general to DOJ for criminal investigation over state's alleged fraudLA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialistChurch cans patriotic staple on Biden’s posh vacation enclave — pastor says tradition ‘doesn’t cut it’ Platner’s ‘living on the sea’ claim dismantled by critics as financial docs paint a different picture Democrat who led #MeToo charge stays silent as accusations emerge against Senate hopeful Graham Platner Obama-appointed judge who blocked Trump birthright citizenship order strikes again, throws out visa overhaulDemocrats extend Platner 'grace' despite abuse allegations after Kavanaugh reckoningGraham Platner's Maine primary faces scandal amid Bernie Sanders' supportMaine GOP lawmaker sounds alarm on Platner's 'dangerous' policiesFederal prosecutors accuse California of blocking voter roll auditConservatives are found to be happier than progressivists, psychologist assertsVice President JD Vance discusses the state of U.S.- Iran negotiations as President Donald Trump reportedly faces tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the California election process, Minnesota fraud and more on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.

’A U.S. Army Apache chopper went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and the to individuals crewing the craft were rescued, thePresident Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport, in New York, on June 9, 2026. Fox News Digital reached out to U.S. Central Command on Tuesday.

A US Army AH-64D Apache helicopter hovers flies during military exercises of Poland and NATO allied countries in Orzysz, northwestern Poland, on Sept. 17, 2025.

"U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 8, after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port," the latest CENTCOM disabled Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces.

Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran," the release continued. Commander of U.S. Central Command Navy Adm. Brad Cooper testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2026 in Washington, DC.

"CENTCOM forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13," CENTCOM added.





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