US Army fields 1,000-mile electric drones to hunt battlefield targets

The US Army has selected Kraus Hamdani Aerospace’s K1000ULE electric VTOL drone for a major Program of Record.

This runway-free drone flies for 1,000 miles using a three-person team. The contract expands the company’s growing military adoption across reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions.

The US Army has selected Kraus Hamdani Aerospace’s K1000ULE unmanned aircraft system for a major Program of Record. The contract will integrate the autonomous drone into the military’s reconnaissance and surveillance operations. It will also support target acquisition missions in the field. Under the agreement, the California-based company will supply its Group 2, fully electric platforms to Army units.

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These multi-mission aircraft feature vertical takeoff and landing capabilities. As a result, troops can launch and recover them without needing a runway.

“We engineered the K1000ULE around a fundamental operational need—keeping critical capabilities airborne for longer while reducing the burden on the forces using them,” said Stefan Kraus, CTO and co-founder of Kraus Hamdani Aerospace. Conventional fixed-wing drones require long airstrips to operate.

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In contrast, the K1000ULE is designed for rapid deployment in austere and contested zones. According to the company, there is no need to have a big team to operate the system. A team of just three people can easily operate it in the field.. Across that timeframe, it can cover a flight range of 1,000 miles .

It cruises at speeds of 46 mph and can reach a service ceiling of 20,000 feet. Despite its long endurance, the platform remains compact and lightweight. The airframe measures 9.8 feet in length with a 16.4-foot wingspan. It supports a maximum takeoff weight of 42.5 pounds .

US Army tests rapid air deployment of truck-mounted rocket launchers in Hawaii Onboard, the drone uses artificial intelligence for autonomous flight and can operate well beyond the operator’s line of sight. Its open architecture also allows engineers to update sensors and payloads as battlefield needs shift. KHA has spent 11 years developing long-range, AI-enabled aerial systems. The firm refined the K1000ULE through years of military exercises and active deployments.

Direct feedback from soldiers in the field has shaped its durability and performance. The Army’s decision builds on a series of recent defense milestones for the firm. Earlier this year, US Air Forces Central awarded KHA an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. The aircraft is also listed on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Cleared and Select Lists, which vets secure drone technology for federal use.

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It is available through the Army’s acquisition marketplace. That followed a 2024 contract to develop and produce For the company’s leadership, the timing of the contract—announced just after Veterans Day—carries personal significance.

“Coming on the heels of Veterans Day, this announcement carries special meaning for our team. Many of our team are veterans, and their service, experience, and commitment help shape the systems we deliver to those serving today. ”An active and versatile journalist and news editor. He has covered regular and breaking news for several leading publications and news media, including The Hindu, Economic Times, Tomorrow Makers, and many more.

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