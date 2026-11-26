The US Army successfully detonated 5 tons of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. EPA monitors detected no lead in the air, but extensive environmental testing is planned.

The U.S. Army successfully detonated a stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors detected no lead in the atmosphere surrounding the facility, leading officials to issue an all-clear alert for the area. The controlled explosion was designed to safely dispose of 5 tons, or 4,500 kilograms, of the hazardous chemical that had been stored in bunkers at the site.

Controlled Detonation Process and Safety Measures

Earthen barriers were constructed around the bunkers to contain the blast, while foam and water were poured onto the structures to further absorb the shock and suppress any potential hazards. Two loud booms occurred around 9 a.m. local time, creating white plumes that rose high into the air before quickly dissipating. These two controlled blasts destroyed all 68 barrels containing the lead azide without triggering any secondary explosions.

Also read Army detonates nearly 5 tons of lead azide at Iowa ammunition plant

Government officials had previously identified detonating the stockpile as the safest option because the material was degrading and carried the risk of an uncontrollable explosion as winter weather approached. Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation, stated that the risk had been reduced as close to zero as humanly possible. A NASA research aircraft circled the area after the detonation to assist with monitoring efforts.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Endorsements

President Donald Trump posted on social media that the Army did a great job in handling the situation. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle and the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri also declared the operation a success, noting that the explosion was well-contained. Despite these positive assessments, some bystanders expressed skepticism about the scale of the event.

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Burlington resident Tim Brandt, who watched the detonation from a roadside vantage point, described the event as unimpressive. He compared the sound to noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground and suggested that the government had put fear into many people unnecessarily. A crowd had gathered to watch the planned detonation, and some residents had applied painters tape in criss-cross patterns to their home windows as a precaution against sound waves.

Environmental Monitoring and Public Health Protocols

Although the immediate air quality checks were clear, government agencies and independent researchers plan to conduct extensive environmental testing for lead in the coming weeks. These tests will cover water sources, farms, homes, and playgrounds in the surrounding area to ensure long-term safety. Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, emphasized that while the air quality data was promising, lab testing of samples is required to determine actual health risks.

Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, announced that water treatment facilities along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers will test periodically. This ongoing monitoring aims to ensure there are no detectable spikes in lead levels in the region's major waterways. The results of these tests may lead to different guidance issued to communities based on their proximity to the detonation site and wind direction.

Local Impact and Evacuation Procedures

The Army scheduled the detonation for Wednesday because the winds were blowing to the southwest, away from populated areas including Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River. Residents closest to the site and those in the range of the plume were encouraged to evacuate, while others were advised to stay indoors. Schools canceled classes and many businesses closed in anticipation of the event.

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Some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precautionary measure against potential sound waves or debris. A warning sign at a local Casey's gas station informed patrons of its adjusted hours due to the planned detonation. An alert sent to cellphones late Wednesday afternoon confirmed it was safe to resume normal activities, though officials stressed that comprehensive testing would continue to verify environmental safety.