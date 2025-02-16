US Army Denies 'Rebranding' DEI, Confirms Ban on Transgender Service Members

The US Army has refuted claims that it has merely rebranded its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, asserting that such initiatives are effectively terminated. This declaration follows President Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth's efforts to eliminate DEI within the military. The controversy erupted after the Libs of TikTok account, known for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, shared a memo concerning the establishment of an 'Office of Professional and Organizational Development (OPOD).' The Army maintains that the memo is outdated and that DEI is defunct, citing compliance with Trump's executive orders and Hegseth's directives.

The U.S. Army has denied claims that it has merely rebranded its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and that such initiatives are now 'dead.' The Army's denial comes amidst a backdrop of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's moves to ban DEI in the military.

On January 27, Trump signed several executive orders aimed at reducing DEI initiatives in the Army, including one titled 'Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,' which seeks to ban transgender troops from serving. The controversy sparked when the Libs of TikTok social media account, known for its inflammatory anti-LGBTQ+ posts and opposition to 'woke' ideology, shared what it claimed was a recent memo from Lieutenant General Joseph Berger regarding the creation of an 'Office of Professional and Organizational Development (OPOD).' This memo purportedly stated that programs such as the Army's 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Program' would be consolidated into OPOD, along with the Judge Advocate Recruiting Office and its Wellness Program. Libs of TikTok accused the Army of 'rebranding' DEI in violation of Trump's executive orders.In response, the official U.S. Army account on X (formerly Twitter) posted that the memo was 'old' and that 'DEI is dead at US Army.' The account also shared a January 31 press release from the Department of Defense stating that 'Identity Months Dead at DoD,' detailing how the DOD will no longer formally celebrate cultural awareness months. Service members are still permitted to attend such events in an 'unofficial capacity outside of duty hours.' An official spokesperson for the Army declined to comment further on the resharing of the Libs of TikTok account on social media. The Army's February 14 post was reshared by Hegseth, who subsequently confirmed on X that the Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop 'performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition' for service members. The statement aligns with Trump's executive order, which argues that adopting a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle.





