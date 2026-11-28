American Military officials are hoping to partner with data center developers to boost the strength of their flailing AI tools.

Over the weekend, the Army announced it was hoping to partner with commercial data center developers to install computing facilities at nine bases across the US,, the Army declared that it was seeking “competitive proposals from private, public and/or not-for-profit entities” interested in leasing military land for “development of commercial power generation facilities and data centers under a long-term lease agreement.

” The facilities involved include bases like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood, as well as logistics centers like Pine Bluff Arsenal and Tooele Army Depot.

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“The Army’s preference is for integrated power generation facility and commercial data center projects,” the announcement explains. “Proposals for a data center-only will not be considered. ”in recent years, its embrace of the new technology has led to some mortifying blunders. Back in September, it was revealed that military leadersto commandeer a Chinese cargo ship after an AI chatbot used by an intelligence grunt hallucinated a manifest which included fake nuclear weapons.