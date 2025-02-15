US Army Bans Transgender Individuals From Enlisting, Pauses Gender Transition Procedures

The US Army has implemented a ban on transgender individuals joining its ranks, effective immediately. Alongside this, the Army has also suspended all scheduled, unscheduled, or planned medical procedures related to gender transition for service members. This move follows Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's recent order prohibiting transgender enlistment in the military.

The U.S. Army announced on Friday that it is no longer permitting transgender individuals to join its ranks and will cease 'performing or facilitating' sex change operations. This announcement follows closely on the heels of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's implementation of a ban on transgender people enlisting in the military.

Effective immediately, all new enlistments for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are suspended, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are also paused, according to an Army post on X. The military branch stated that individuals with 'gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect.' Hegseth's order is part of a broader effort to reform the military by dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and emphasizing readiness and lethality. 'Our strength is our shared purpose, regardless of our background, regardless of how we grew up, regardless of our gender, regardless of our race,' he said during a town hall last week. 'In this department, we will treat everyone equally, we will treat everyone with respect and we will judge you as an individual by your merit and by your commitment to the team and the mission.'In response to the military ban, 20 state attorneys general filed a 'friend of the court' brief in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the implementation of President Donald Trump's executive order prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military. 'This administration’s continuous attacks on our very small percentage of transgender Americans, an increasingly vulnerable population, is cruel and wrong,' said Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. 'I greatly respect anyone, including our trans service members, who puts their life on the line to protect us and our country. 'This latest attack on trans service members flies in the face of the administration's so-called respect for our military, our veterans and their service.' The coalition comprises the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin. In a separate post on X, the Army declared 'DEI is dead' within the organization and announced that soldiers who were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are welcome back with back pay. Upon taking office, Trump signed an executive order stating that identifying with a sex not assigned at birth is 'not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.' Estimates suggest there are 9,000 to 14,000 transgender service members; precise figures are not publicly available. Between January 1, 2016, and May 14, 2021, the Department of Defense reportedly spent approximately $15 million on providing transgender treatments — both surgical and nonsurgical — to 1,892 active-duty service members, according to the Congressional Research Service





