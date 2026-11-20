The FDA has approved the first treatment targeting a rare genetic condition that affects the brain and nervous system.

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Dr. Bradley Katz with University of Utah Health joins LiveNOW's Andy Mac to discuss. The FDA approved Sanofi’s oral drug Infilbray , the first treatment specifically approved for neurological symptoms of type 3 Gaucher disease . Infilbray inhibits glucosylceramide synthase, reducing the buildup of harmful fatty substances in the body and brain. Approval was supported by a 52-week clinical study showing improvements in measures of neurological function, including coordination and cognition.

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On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sanofi’s oral drug venglustat – the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system. The drug, Infilbray tablets, is approved to first neurological symptoms of type 3 Gaucher disease in patients weighing at least 15 kg .

According to the FDA, GD3 is a rare, inherited condition in which the body cannot properly break down fatty substances, called glucosphingolipids, due to a deficient or malfunctioning enzyme. As these substances accumulate in organs, tissues, and the brain, patients experience a wide range of serious health problems over time. The FDA approved Sanofi’s oral drug Infilbray , the first treatment specifically approved for neurological symptoms of type 3 Gaucher disease in patients weighing at least 15 kg.

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Unlike type 1 Gaucher disease, GD3 also affects the brain and nervous system, causing difficulties with balance, coordination, speech, memory, and thinking — symptoms that can worsen progressively and significantly impact quality of life. Infilbray works as a glucosylceramide synthase inhibitor, reducing the buildup of harmful substances throughout the body and, critically, within the brain.

"For patients with Type 3 Gaucher disease, harmful substances build up in the brain without a way to stop them, but this drug's ability to cross the blood-brain barrier means it can get to the source of the buildup driving the neurological symptoms," Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas, said in a statement. "This approval reflects the FDA’s commitment to advancing therapeutic options for patients with rare diseases and brings an important new treatment to patients and the healthcare providers who care for them.

"The FDA said its approval of Infilbray is supported by data from a previous clinic study enrolling 43 patients aged 12 years and older with GD3 who had previously been treated with enzyme replacement therapy and had achieved systemic disease stabilization. Participants received either Infilbray orally once daily or intravenous enzyme replacement therapy every two weeks for 52 weeks.

Treatment effectiveness was evaluated using two assessments that captured the neurological symptoms central to daily life in patients with GD3, including those related to ataxia and cognitive function. At week 52, patients treated with Infilbray demonstrated improvement on a measure that combined both assessments compared to those taking enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of non-neurologic manifestations of GD3.

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The health agency said the most frequently reported side effects included digestive problems and changes in mood, and warned of serious psychiatric risks, including suicidal thoughts ⁠and behavior. Animal ​studies have identified potential vision clouding in ​younger patients and adverse effects on fetal development, it said. Under new CEO Belén Garijo, Sanofi is ​seeking to reduce its reliance on the asthma drug Dupixent, which ​is set to lose key patent exclusivity by the early ⁠2030s, according to Reuters.

Sanofi’s portfolio already includes therapies to treat Gaucher disease: Cerdelga for type 1 ​and Cerezyme for symptoms outside the brain and nervous system in patients with ​types 1 and 3. Infilbray is under regulatory review for type ​3 Gaucher disease in the European Union and Japan, Sanofi ​said. The information for this story was provided by the FDA. Reuters contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles.