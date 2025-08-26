US Apartment Construction Booms: South Leads the Charge

A new report reveals a surge in US apartment construction, driven primarily by the South. Texas and Florida are leading the way, while cities like Austin, Charlotte, and Brooklyn experience significant growth.

The US is tackling a nationwide housing shortage by rapidly expanding new apartment construction . A recent report predicts that over 500,000 new apartments will be available by the end of the year, with the South leading the charge. More than half of these units, a remarkable 52.5%, are expected to be concentrated in the Sunbelt region, primarily driven by the strong performance of Texas and Florida . These two states are projected to contribute nearly 30% of all new apartment units nationwide.

Texas alone is expected to deliver 81,407 new apartments, solidifying its position as a major player in the housing market.Cities like Austin and Charlotte, both known for attracting young professionals, families, and remote workers, are experiencing significant apartment construction booms. Austin, thanks to its aggressive rezoning efforts, tops the city-level rankings, while Charlotte follows closely with a significant number of new units slated for completion. New York City, despite a slight dip compared to last year, remains a construction powerhouse, with Brooklyn leading the way in supplying new apartments for the metro area. While this year’s overall construction numbers represent a natural cooldown after a period of rapid growth, certain areas exhibit promising trends. Riverside, California, stands out with a remarkable 154% increase in completed units compared to the previous year. Naples, Florida, saw the biggest jump across the country, with completed units surging by 275% from the previous year





