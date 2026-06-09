US Apache helicopter pilots are 'fine' after crash near Strait of Hormuz: Trump

US President Donald Trump says pilots are fine after a US helicopter crashes near the Strait of Hormuz.

After Israel and Iran exchange strikes, Trump says US negotiations with Iran remain 'ongoing.

' / Reuters The pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine,” US President Donald Trump has said. Trump made the comments to journalists late on Monday after watching the NBA Finals in New York while at John F. Kennedy International Airport.first reported that a US Army Apache attack helicopter went down near the strait in unclear circumstances.

The crash came after Iran and Israel exchanged fire on Monday, imperiling talks over solidifying a shaky ceasefire in the Iran war. Upon arrival in Mexico, Iran's World Cup team pay tribute to victims of US strike on schoolUpon arrival in Mexico, Iran's World Cup team pay tribute to victims of US strike on schoolIt was not immediately clear whether the Apache was shot down by Iranian fire, experienced mechanical failure, or encountered some other problem, the report said.

War hawk Netanyahu defies Trump, defends Israeli attacks on IranWar hawk Netanyahu defies Trump, defends Israeli attacks on IranIran-Israel exchange intensifies with missile barrages and cross-border strikesIsrael launches air strikes across Iran as Middle East war explodes againTrump urges Iran to finalise deal, tells Netanyahu 'not to strike' backTurkish president warns climate issue threatens humanity like war, pandemicsAt least 11 killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Beirut, southern Lebanon despite ceasefire





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Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of HormuzPresident Donald Trump says the pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine.'

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Trump says pilots are fine after US helicopter crashes near Strait of HormuzPresident Donald Trump says the pilots of a helicopter that crashed around the Strait of Hormuz are “fine.'

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