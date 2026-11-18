US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez signed a defense agreement in Caracas on November 18 to combat shared security threats following the removal of Nicolas Maduro.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a new military agreement with Venezuela on Wednesday, marking a dramatic shift in bilateral relations just over ten months after the US toppled the nation's leader. The deal was signed at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas during Hegseth's first official visit to the South American country. This strategic partnership aims to transform Venezuela from a regional security threat into a compliant military ally through joint training and intelligence sharing.

Details of the New Defense Agreement

Hegseth described the newly signed pact as historic, emphasizing that it goes beyond symbolic gestures to require substantive defense and security reforms within Venezuela. The agreement authorizes American and Venezuelan armed forces to conduct joint training exercises, share critical defense equipment, and exchange intelligence capabilities. The Pentagon chief stated that the partnership is designed to eliminate persistent threats that endanger both nations, ensuring a more stable security environment in the Caribbean region.

Also read Iran and Venezuela Diplomatic Rift Deepens Over Gharibabadi Comments on Maduro Arrest

The scope and specific timeline of these military operations remain unclear, as the Defense Department has not provided a detailed schedule for the agreement's implementation. Footage from state television showed Hegseth signing the document earlier in the day alongside Venezuelan Defense Minister Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez. While the White House and Pentagon have not released further technical details, the move signals a significant reversal from the hostile stance maintained during the previous administration's confrontation with the Maduro government.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Shifts

Speaking outside the US Embassy in Caracas, Hegseth declared that Venezuela has transitioned from being the most aggressive regional threat to a cooperative security partner. He stressed that the United States expects Venezuela to deepen its technical-military cooperation to ensure its people are protected from narco-terrorists and foreign criminal actors. The Secretary of Defense noted that the presence of US military officials in Caracas would have been deemed impossible just one year prior, highlighting the speed of the diplomatic thaw.

Advertisement

Venezuela acting President Delcy Rodriguez echoed these sentiments, stating that her government has turned harsh historical moments into an extraordinary space for mutual benefit. She emphasized that the renewed cooperation is essential for safeguarding sovereign borders against common dangers. Rodriguez highlighted that her administration has met nearly all demands from Washington, including the release of hundreds of political prisoners and the facilitation of US corporate investment in the country.

Real-World Impact and Regional Security

The agreement arrives in the wake of the capture of authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3, an event that fundamentally altered the geopolitical landscape of Latin America. Since that date, the US has been actively working with the interim Venezuelan government to support democratic transition and political reconciliation. The new military ties are part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to bolster security cooperation across Latin America to combat designated terrorist organizations.

These developments have immediate implications for regional stability and counter-narcotics efforts. Hegseth's visit to Venezuela is part of a wider tour that includes scheduled stops in Colombia, Ecuador, and Honduras. During his stop in Colombia, the Secretary of Defense is expected to discuss security ties and deliver military equipment to strengthen allied defenses. The US continues to press for comprehensive reforms in Venezuela to ensure long-term security and democratic integrity in the region.

The diplomatic breakthrough represents a stark contrast to the events surrounding the military raid that led to Maduro's capture. CNN's forensic reconstruction of that raid illustrated the intensity of the operation that ended years of authoritarian rule. The subsequent cooperation between Washington and Caracas suggests a new era of engagement focused on shared security interests rather than unilateral coercion. This partnership could redefine military dynamics in South America for years to come.