Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Caracas to restart military ties with interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, aiming to disrupt drug cartels and secure oil interests in the region.

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived unexpectedly in Caracas on Wednesday, launching the highest-level American diplomatic mission to Venezuela since the January abduction of former president Nicolas Maduro. During this surprise stopover en route to Colombia, Hegseth announced the immediate resumption of bilateral military cooperation, signaling a decisive shift in Washington's regional strategy against transnational crime and drug trafficking networks. This move marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's aggressive posture toward South American narcotics routes.

Upon arrival, Hegseth issued a severe and explicit warning to regional cartel networks, stating directly that American forces would no longer tolerate the export of crime. He declared, 'We will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you. You will no longer export your crime and your misery to America, to Venezuela, or any other country in the region.' This stark language underscores the lethal intensity of the current campaign against organized crime in the hemisphere.

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Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez publicly welcomed the agreement, describing the development as a vital resumption of the technical-military relationship between both nations after years of diplomatic rupture. Rodriguez has governed with explicit backing from Washington since American special forces abducted Maduro and transferred him to New York to face narco-terrorism charges. Her public endorsement of the renewed alliance highlights the complex political dynamics currently unfolding within Venezuela as it navigates its new security framework.

Washington regards this renewed cooperation with Caracas as essential to securing petroleum reserves and disrupting transnational cocaine routes that have been long exploited by Colombian guerrilla factions such as the ELN. While Rodriguez praised the alliance, the White House's embrace of Maduro's former vice president has drawn sharp domestic criticism from Venezuela's political opposition. This internal division highlights the fragility of the political landscape within Venezuela as it attempts to stabilize its relationship with the United States under these new security conditions.

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The intensified anti-drug campaign is already showing tangible results, with American forces having struck suspected smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific. These military operations have resulted in more than 230 deaths, prompting human rights organizations to issue warnings that such actions may constitute extrajudicial executions. To support these efforts, Washington has deployed troops, Reaper drones, and transport aircraft, including at least 20 logistics flights to Ecuador's coast to bolster regional interdiction capabilities.

Hegseth subsequently departed for Bogota, where Colombian president Abelardo de la Espriella has deepened military coordination since his August inauguration. Upon arrival, Hegseth was received in Bogota by Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora, who oversaw the formal handover of a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to bolster Colombian air mobility. This handover underscores the broader American strategy of enhancing partner nation capabilities to combat narcotrafficking across South America.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth undertakes this regional tour amidst significant domestic scrutiny, having recently survived a congressional impeachment attempt while facing ongoing review of his handling of the Iran war and lethal counternarcotics operations. Despite these political challenges, Hegseth's presence in Venezuela and Colombia signals an aggressive expansion of US military diplomacy in the region, aiming to establish a unified front against organized crime networks that threaten both national security and international stability.