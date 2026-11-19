Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits Caracas to sign a military cooperation agreement with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, marking a historic shift in bilateral relations post-Maduro arrest.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrived in Caracas on Wednesday for a historic and unexpected diplomatic mission, resulting in the signing of a new military cooperation agreement between the United States and Venezuela. This event marks the first time a U.S. Secretary of War has visited the South American nation in the twenty-first century, signaling a profound transformation in bilateral relations following the arrest of former leader Nicolás Maduro in January.

Historic Agreement Restores Bilateral Defense Ties

The signed accord reestablishes a decades-old framework of military collaboration that was unilaterally severed by the late former leader Hugo Chávez during the mid-2000s. This agreement represents a significant milestone in the ongoing restoration of Venezuela's historically friendly ties with the United States, which predate the Chávez era. The visit is part of a broader regional tour by Secretary Hegseth, which also includes planned stops in Colombia, Ecuador, and Honduras.

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Joint Training and Intelligence Sharing Mechanisms

During the ceremony held at the Miraflores presidential palace, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Defense Minister Gustavo González López joined Secretary Hegseth to outline the operational scope of the new partnership. The Secretary detailed that the agreement will encompass joint military training and the sharing of intelligence among other critical security aspects. This structure aims to enhance the operational capabilities of Venezuela's Bolivarian National Armed Forces by providing access to new technologies and improved equipment.

Stakeholder Positions on Regional Security and Peace

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez stated that the restored cooperation is essential for confronting common threats and ensuring peace throughout the hemisphere. She emphasized that the partnership serves the cause of tranquility not only within Venezuela but across the entire region. Rodríguez also expressed gratitude to the United States for its assistance in the aftermath of the devastating doublet earthquake that struck on June 24, highlighting the humanitarian dimension of the renewed relationship.

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Operation Absolute Resolve and Narco-Terrorism Eradication

Secretary Hegseth credited President Donald Trump's decision to execute Operation Absolute Resolve for making the visit possible, describing the arrest of Nicolás Maduro as a day of liberation that solved a twenty-seven-year problem in just forty-eight minutes. He warned that the military partnership is substantive rather than cosmetic, requiring the complete eradication of narco-terrorist networks occupying Venezuelan territory. Hegseth issued a stern message to these groups, stating that their time is up and that they will be hunted down to prevent the export of crime and misery to the United States and neighboring countries.

Historical Context and Future Democratic Transition

Reinforcing the long-standing historical bonds, Hegseth recalled the service of Venezuelan independence hero Francisco de Miranda, who fought for the American Revolution and befriended founding figures like George Washington. The Secretary reiterated his support for President Trump's three-phase plan for democratic transition in Venezuela, acknowledging the regime's collaboration in the arrest operation. He noted that while the problems created over twenty-seven years will not be solved overnight, the foundation for a stable and secure future has now been established through this historic agreement.