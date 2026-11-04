federal authorities monitor a new glObal affiliate of the designated terrorist group Palestine Action, which uses aliases to evade sanctions and organize property damage attacks in the US and UK.

Federal authorities are actively monitoring efforts by left-wing activists to conceal their ties to Palestine Action, a group recently designated as a terrorist organization. The United Kingdom proscribed the original entity in July 2025, while the United States followed suit last August. Despite these legal designations, officials have identified a so-called global affiliate operating under different branding to continue its activities.

Global Affiliate Evades Sanctions With Aliases

A senior official stated that the new network appears to operate using an alias, a tactic commonly employed by other sanctioned groups to bypass restrictions. The State Department became aware of this structural change shortly after it emerged. The official confirmed that monitoring is underway but declined to confirm any specific future enforcement actions at this time.

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The website for Palestine Action Global explicitly claims separation from the UK-based group. In March, the site asserted that it is not proscribed by the British government or any international body. However, investigations indicate the site was originally tied to the original UK group before evidence was removed to create the appearance of independence. The platform continues to solicit funds for violent direct action demonstrations.

Vandalism And Activist Tactics In Manhattan

Palestine Action supporters demonstrated their presence in the United States on October 19 by vandalizing a bank in Manhattan. The activists broke windows and wrote Pal Action on the building. They subsequently bragged about the incident publicly on behalf of the group.

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This event highlights the expanding reach of the network beyond its original base. The Specially Designated Global Terrorist designation restricts individuals or entities in the US from receiving services or engaging in transactions with the designated organizations. Authorities are now tracking how such affiliates coordinate cross-border operations.

Rubio Targets Violent Far Left Networks

Senator Marco Rubio is pursuing alliances with other countries against what he describes as a threat from the violent far Left. He argues that this threat has been downplayed through the years. Rubio's team hosted a law enforcement workshop on the issue in May to address these concerns directly.

The department's response to US activists who flout sanctions involves domestic counterparts. When asked about SUPER UW, a State Department official noted that there are counterparts on the other side in the domestic front that will be looking at those cases. This indicates a coordinated approach between international intelligence and domestic law enforcement agencies.

Legal Outcomes For Local Activists

In a related development, County prosecutors charged thirty-three people in the twenty-twenty-five riot. The legal proceedings resulted in numerous lenient diversion agreements for the defendants. This outcome prompted SUPER UW to celebrate the cases as another win for their advocacy goals.

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SUPER UW did not respond to requests for further comment regarding the current federal tracking efforts. Meanwhile, Palestine Action itself did not respond to a request for comment regarding the emergence of the global affiliate or the ongoing investigations into its financial and operational networks.