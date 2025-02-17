US and Russia to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine War

Senior U.S. and Russian officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss improving relations and finding a resolution to the war in Ukraine. This marks the highest-level engagement between the two countries since the start of the conflict three years ago.

Senior American and Russia n officials, including the countries' top diplomats, will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said Monday, in what would be the most significant meeting between the sides since Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly three years ago.

The talks, which will be mediated by Saudi Arabia, come as Western countries are pushing for greater isolation of Russia, and are meant to pave the way for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The moves have sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favorable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the U.K. on Monday to decide how to address the U.S. diplomatic blitz on the war.





