President Trump and Ferdinand Marcos Jr enhance defense, energy, and nuclear ties. The US and Philippines expand cooperation in AI and trade, aiming for deeper regional security and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific.

US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations on Wednesday by announcing expanded defense and energy cooperation during a high-level meeting in Manila. The summit, held on November 18 2026, underscored a renewed commitment between Washington and Manila to fortify their security alliances and explore new technological frontiers.

Defense Cooperation and Alliance Renewal

During a bilateral session on the sidelines of the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila, President Trump emphasized that the strategic partnership between the United States and the Philippines is currently stronger than it has been in recent memory. Trump acknowledged that while relations had experienced periods of strain under previous American administrations, the current trajectory represents a robust and stable alliance. He stated that the two nations are now working closely together to address growing security concerns throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Also read Australia Philippines Sign Updated Defence Pact to Bolster Deterrence

The US President highlighted that expanding defense cooperation remains a central pillar of the relationship. Trump noted that Washington is actively collaborating with the Philippine government to strengthen existing security arrangements. He described the enhanced defense collaboration as essential for maintaining stability in a region that faces increasing geopolitical pressures and complex security challenges from various state and non-state actors.

Nuclear Power and Energy Export Initiatives

Beyond military matters, the dialogue between Trump and Marcos Jr. included significant discussions on energy security and infrastructure. Trump pointed to the United States' status as the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas, noting a substantial margin over other global producers. He announced the existence of a major new pipeline project in Alaska designed to export affordable and abundant energy supplies to allied nations across the Pacific.

Advertisement

Trump identified the Philippines as a natural partner for this energy initiative, confirming that formal discussions between the two governments are already underway. Furthermore, the US President revealed that both nations are preparing to undertake substantial projects related to nuclear power. He described the upcoming collaboration in this sector as likely to be a major development for both countries, signaling a shift toward advanced energy solutions.

Artificial Intelligence and Technology Hubs

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. echoed the sentiment of deeper cooperation, particularly focusing on the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and related technologies. Marcos described the United States as the Philippines' oldest and only treaty ally, referencing a relationship that spans more than a century. He expressed strong interest in leveraging American leadership in superintelligence to foster domestic technological growth and innovation.

The Philippine President emphasized the tremendous opportunities available for close collaboration in the tech sector. He voiced confidence that the two governments would identify new and important ways to deepen their partnership, particularly through initiatives aimed at securing supply chains and enhancing digital infrastructure. This focus on technology complements the broader economic and security objectives of the bilateral agenda.

Historical Context and Economic Growth

The strengthening of ties between Washington and Manila is rooted in a long history of diplomatic engagement that formally began on July 4 1946. The foundation of their current security alliance is the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which has governed their defense cooperation for decades. Over time, the relationship has expanded to cover extensive networks of bilateral agreements in trade, economic cooperation, and security.

Advertisement

Economic indicators suggest a robust partnership, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $40.9 billion last year. This figure represents a 10.9 percent increase from 2024, according to data from the Office of US Trade Representative. The growing trade volume reflects the deepening economic integration between the two nations and supports the broader strategic goals discussed during the Manila summit.

Future Steps and Regional Security

Looking ahead, the two leaders will continue to work on implementing the agreements reached during the summit. This includes plans to build an AI hub outside Manila under Pax Silica, a US-led initiative designed to secure global semiconductor and AI supply chains. The establishment of such infrastructure is expected to enhance the Philippines' role in the global technology ecosystem while aligning with US strategic interests.

The summit concluded with a formal 21-gun salute for President Trump upon his arrival at the presidential palace in the capital. His visit also included attendance at a Quad leaders summit and informal talks with the heads of state from the 11-member ASEAN group. These engagements highlight the Philippines' central role in fostering regional dialogue and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.