US and Nine Allies Sign San Francisco Declaration to Secure AI Super Intelligence Supply Chains Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting

The US and nine partner nations signed the San Francisco Declaration to secure AI supply chains and critical infrastructure, aiming to reduce dependencies amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The United States and nine partner nations formally signed the San Francisco Declaration on Sunday, establishing a unified front to protect the technological foundations underpinning advanced artificial intelligence systems. This landmark agreement, coordinated by the US State Department, marks a decisive move to secure the global supply chains that are essential for developing super intelligence capabilities. The pact brings together the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom under the US-led Pax Silica initiative. Participants acknowledged that no single country can secure the foundations of the emerging super intelligence era alone, necessitating a collective approach to technological resilience.

The declaration explicitly defines economic security as a fundamental pillar of national security, a shift that redefines how participating nations assess their strategic vulnerabilities. By establishing this direct link between economic stability and defense, signatories aim to mitigate risks associated with excessive reliance on single sources for critical components. The strategy prioritizes the construction of diversified and trusted supply chains to prevent vulnerabilities that could be exploited by adversaries or disrupted by geopolitical instability. This framework serves as a defensive shield against potential sabotage or theft of intellectual property within the sectors deemed most critical to national interests.

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The agreement identifies specific sectors requiring heightened security measures to safeguard the integrity of advanced AI development. These priority areas include complex transport networks, digital platforms, energy infrastructure, and logistics systems. Protecting these elements is deemed essential to ensuring that the hardware and software required for AI do not fall into unauthorized hands or suffer from disruptive interference. The United States emphasized that securing these specific infrastructure components is the only way to ensure that sensitive technologies can advance without compromising global stability or national safety.

US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg provided critical context for the timing and scope of the agreement, noting the profound implications for global tech markets. The State Department stated that no nation can secure the foundations of the super intelligence era alone, a sentiment that underscores the urgency of the new multilateral framework. Helberg highlighted the need to reduce excessive dependencies by building diversified, trusted supply chains that are resistant to coercion or supply shocks. This directive aims to create a resilient ecosystem where sensitive technologies can advance without compromising national interests or global stability.

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The diplomatic maneuver comes just ahead of a high-stakes trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Thursday. The discussions will occur on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen, China, highlighting the intersection of trade and technology diplomacy. The timing of the agreement underscores intensifying US-China trade tensions and the broader strategic competition in the technology sector. By consolidating alliances with major economic powers in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, the US aims to present a united front regarding technological standards before engaging in broader geopolitical negotiations.

Signatories have committed to implementing measures that reduce vulnerability in their respective national economies through immediate auditing and investment. This involves reviewing current dependencies and investing in domestic or allied-capable production of essential AI components to ensure self-sufficiency. The initiative signals a shift toward a more segmented global technology market where trust and security take precedence over unchecked globalization. As the world enters an era defined by super intelligence, the San Francisco Declaration establishes a precedent for multilateral cooperation in securing the digital future.

The success of these efforts will depend on sustained collaboration among the ten nations to monitor threats and adapt security measures as AI technology continues to evolve rapidly. The agreement represents a significant step in the ongoing geopolitical contest for technological supremacy, particularly as major powers vie for control over the foundational technologies of the next industrial revolution. By standardizing security protocols across participating nations, the coalition seeks to create a resilient ecosystem that can withstand external pressures and internal disruptions. This collaborative effort aims to ensure that the benefits of advanced AI are realized without compromising the security of the global digital infrastructure.

The declaration also reflects a growing consensus among democratic nations that the race for super intelligence requires not just innovation but also robust protection of the underlying assets. The focus on transport, energy, and logistics highlights the tangible nature of the risks involved, moving the discussion from abstract digital threats to physical infrastructure vulnerabilities. By addressing these concrete sectors, the signatories hope to prevent the kind of supply chain failures that have disrupted other industries in recent years. This comprehensive approach ensures that the development of super intelligence remains a stable and secure process for all participating nations.

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As negotiations continue in Shenzhen, the San Francisco Declaration stands as a testament to the deepening alliance between the United States and its key partners in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East. The agreement sets the stage for future collaborations on technology policy and trade, reinforcing the idea that economic security is inseparable from national security. The world will be watching to see how effectively these nations can implement the new protocols and whether the divided supply chains will strengthen or hinder global AI progress. The coming weeks will be critical in determining the long-term impact of this strategic realignment on the global technology landscape.