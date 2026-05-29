The US and Israel's war on Iran has actively unraveled 50 years of progress toward nuclear nonproliferation, perfectly capturing the backwardness of international nuclear policy.

House GOP Cancels Iran War Powers Vote for Second Straight Day as US and Israel Make a Farce of Landmark UN Nuclear Conference . The US and Israel 's war on Iran has actively unraveled 50 years of progress toward nuclear nonproliferation, perfectly capturing the backwardness of international nuclear policy .

The 11th Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was held at the UN headquarters in New York from April 27 to May 22, where representatives of over 200 countries and diplomatic organizations convened to ensure the treaty's tenets are upheld and encourage debate on any possible updates. The US and Israel used the conference as a platform to attack Iran's right to peaceful enrichment of uranium, a right guaranteed under the NPT.

The US and Israel also sent a clear message to the world that the treaty-defined right to peaceful enrichment is a myth, and nuclear-armed states will wage wars of aggression and destruction to ensure the nuclear balance of power remains in their favor. The US's involvement in the conference has been criticized for undermining diplomacy and tearing up treaties and territorial sovereignty at any time.

The international nuclear experts at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists have published a report begging the US to adopt a nuclear policy that isn't hellbent on illegal wars, mass punishment of civilians, and nullifying of international treaties. Despite the challenges, some non-nuclear states used the conference to propose more modest nuclear treaties that may ultimately prove to be more reliable.

The US has also been criticized for spreading its nuclear arsenal to other countries, a form of proliferation dubbed 'nuclear sharing' that is essentially a violation of the NPT. The US and Israel's actions have threatened the survival of the nonproliferation policy pushed by the UN, but some countries have used the conference to propose more modest nuclear treaties that may ultimately prove to be more reliable.

These nuclear-free zones have arguably outperformed the NPT in producing nuclear-free outcomes in their respective sections of the globe. The US's actions have undermined the legitimacy of the NPT and have led some countries to question the effectiveness of the treaty.

The US and Israel's war on Iran has also threatened the survival of the nonproliferation policy pushed by the UN, but some non-nuclear states used the conference to propose more modest nuclear treaties that may ultimately prove to be more reliable. The US and Israel's actions have been criticized for undermining diplomacy and tearing up treaties and territorial sovereignty at any time.

The international nuclear experts at the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists have published a report begging the US to adopt a nuclear policy that isn't hellbent on illegal wars, mass punishment of civilians, and nullifying of international treaties. The US has also been criticized for spreading its nuclear arsenal to other countries, a form of proliferation dubbed 'nuclear sharing' that is essentially a violation of the NPT.

The US and Israel's actions have threatened the survival of the nonproliferation policy pushed by the UN, but some countries have used the conference to propose more modest nuclear treaties that may ultimately prove to be more reliable





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Israel Iran Nuclear Conference Non-Proliferation Treaty Nuclear Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Chicks revisit landmark album on anniversary tour with 2 nights in San AntonioSAN ANTONIO - Thirteen-time Grammy winning country pop trio The Chicks are celebrating their 20th anniversary and they're bringing their party to San Antonio this fall.The Chicks announced Wednesday two shows at the Maj

Read more »

Judge Questions Trump Administration's Prison Transgender Care Policy in Landmark HearingA federal judge intensely questioned the Trump administration's policy restricting transgender medical care in prisons during a hearing that highlighted clashes over categorical bans versus individualized claims. The case involves violent offenders among the class of 600 inmates with gender dysphoria.

Read more »

Cerne Abbas Giant Receives Makeover: 17 Tonnes of Fresh Chalk Restores Iconic LandmarkThe 180-foot Cerne Abbas Giant, Britain's largest chalk figure, is undergoing a two-week restoration using 17 tonnes of chalk. National Trust staff and volunteers are hand-packing chalk to combat erosion and algae. The restoration follows a successful land acquisition and historical revelations about the Giant's origins.

Read more »

Illinois lawmakers pass landmark artificial intelligence accountability billIllinois state lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that seeks to increase transparency and accountability among the largest and most capable AI models.

Read more »