The US and Iran have been trading strikes as tensions between the two countries escalate. A federal judge is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of sex in chambers and lying to investigators. The House of Representatives has passed a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement for three years. A Somali World Cup referee has returned home to a hero's welcome after being denied entry to the US. Inflation has hit a three-year high, highlighting the affordability challenge facing Americans. A raccoon has gone on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old three-wheel car the length of Africa.

The US and Iran have been trading strikes as tensions between the two countries escalate. US President Trump has said that Tehran will 'pay the price' for stalled talks.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of sex in chambers and lying to investigators. The House of Representatives has passed a $70 billion bill to fund immigration enforcement for three years, which will now go to President Trump for approval. In other news, a Somali World Cup referee who was denied entry to the US has returned home to a hero's welcome. Inflation has hit a three-year high, highlighting the affordability challenge facing Americans.

A raccoon has gone on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor. Two men have claimed an absurd record by driving an old three-wheel car the length of Africa. Challenging your brain is said to keep it healthy, and there are several ways to do it. A photographer has captured a sense of unity and devotion at the Kaaba during Hajj.

The FDA has approved the first new sunscreen ingredient in over 25 years. Accessorizing with earplugs is recommended at this summer's concerts so that music lovers can enjoy more music in the future. A tech tip advises against using rice to dry out a smartphone. Older exercise instructors can speak their peers' language by playing hip-hop or Doris Day music.

The Pope has given a historic speech to Spain's parliament, demanding respect for migrants and receiving a seven-minute ovation. In Peru, Roberto Sánchez and Keiko Fujimori are locked in a close presidential election. The World Cup is set to get underway on June 11, with several Arab nations competing, including Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The Palestinian national team came close to qualifying for the tournament but fell short.

Despite this, the World Cup will be closely watched in the West Bank, where soccer remains both a passion and a struggle. Young Palestinians see the game as an escape from daily pressures and the realities that surround them. In the Bedouin village of Umm al-Khair, children play on a small soccer pitch bordered by barbed wire erected by Israeli settlers.

During a recent game, a ball kicked toward the goal landed beyond the fence and was taken away by a young Israeli settler. Residents say such incidents are common and have lost dozens of soccer balls. Attempting to retrieve them can risk confrontation with settlers and, at times, Israeli soldiers. The community has been left feeling frustrated and helpless.

The incident highlights the difficulties faced by Palestinians in accessing and playing soccer in their own communities. The Israeli military has been accused of restricting Palestinian access to land and resources, including soccer fields. The situation has been described as 'a perfect storm' for Palestinian soccer players. The World Cup will be a significant event for the Palestinian community, and many are hoping that it will bring attention to their struggles and provide a sense of hope and unity.

The tournament will be closely watched in the West Bank, where soccer remains both a passion and a struggle. Young Palestinians see the game as an escape from daily pressures and the realities that surround them. Despite the challenges they face, the Palestinian national team remains a source of pride and inspiration for the community. The team's failure to qualify for the tournament has been met with disappointment, but the community remains optimistic about the future of Palestinian soccer.

The incident highlights the difficulties faced by Palestinians in accessing and playing soccer in their own communities. The Israeli military has been accused of restricting Palestinian access to land and resources, including soccer fields. The situation has been described as 'a perfect storm' for Palestinian soccer players. The World Cup will be a significant event for the Palestinian community, and many are hoping that it will bring attention to their struggles and provide a sense of hope and unity.

The tournament will be closely watched in the West Bank, where soccer remains both a passion and a struggle. Young Palestinians see the game as an escape from daily pressures and the realities that surround them. Despite the challenges they face, the Palestinian national team remains a source of pride and inspiration for the community. The team's failure to qualify for the tournament has been met with disappointment, but the community remains optimistic about the future of Palestinian soccer.

The incident highlights the difficulties faced by Palestinians in accessing and playing soccer in their own communities. The Israeli military has been accused of restricting Palestinian access to land and resources, including soccer fields. The situation has been described as 'a perfect storm' for Palestinian soccer players. The World Cup will be a significant event for the Palestinian community, and many are hoping that it will bring attention to their struggles and provide a sense of hope and unity.

The tournament will be closely watched in the West Bank, where soccer remains both a passion and a struggle. Young Palestinians see the game as an escape from daily pressures and the realities that surround them. Despite the challenges they face, the Palestinian national team remains a source of pride and inspiration for the community. The team's failure to qualify for the tournament has been met with disappointment, but the community remains optimistic about the future of Palestinian soccer





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