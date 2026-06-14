US and Iran Sign Deal to End War

A plan was agreed to by Washington and Tehran, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a deal ending the war, which started with joint American and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic on February 28.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines.

Let the oil flow!

" Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has mediated negotiations, announced the deal as well on Sunday, writing on X: "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. "





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