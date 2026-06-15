A senior US official announced a tentative deal between the US and Iran to conclude the Middle East war, leading to a sharp drop in oil prices as markets anticipate the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has hit its lowest leVel since the 1980s.

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Meanwhile, there may just be an conclude in sight for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A senior US official announced over the weekend that Iran and the United States have reached a tentative deal to end the war in the Middle East. The oil markets are responding with hopes that the conflict will be coming to an conclude soon.

The president declared that a deal with Iran has been completed and called for the Strait of Hormuz to open toll free and for the removal of the US Navy’s blockade. He stated the deal’s all signed,confirming earlier reporting. however, a senior US official said it will take some time to get traffic in the Strait of Hormuz back to normal levels, noting that mines in the waterway need to be cleared.

I think a week from now, two weeks from now we probably won’t return to normal in two weeks, but we will see a significant increase in traffic, the official said. Few details about the pact have been released, yet it was reported that a 14-point document was published by Iranian state media, which included a permanent halt to war, including in Lebanon.

It as well called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a 60-day suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and reconstruction plans. oil futures traders appear to be the most confident they have been in months that the Strait of Hormuz could fully reopen in a matter of days, with international and domestic crude prices dropping to the low $80s. Just before 3 p.m. EDT today, Brent crude was down 4.75% and selling at $83.18 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate was also down 4.81% and priced at $80.80 a barrel. Until leaders formally sign the memorandum of understanding in person and the strait sees a significant uptick in traffic, analysts are remaining cautious over whether the ceasefire conditions will remain in place, keeping prices fairly low.

As a result, it remains unclear whether gasoline prices will fall substantially in the coming weeks. If there's no escalation in the coming days, however,some experts say the price drops could translate over to the pumps reasonably quickly. One factor to consider is whether there is lasting damage to global refining capacity. The only reason that US gasoline prices might not fall as quickly would be as there continues to be refining turmoil, stated a analyst.

Yet otherwise we would expect gasoline prices to fall on an equivalent basis as the crude reduction. That’s usually pretty quick and pretty... When we talk about a lag, we’re talking about days and weeks,not anything more than that on gasoline. Currently, the national average price of gasoline is above $4, sitting at $4.065 a gallon.

Diesel was averaging at $5.197 a gallon. Data released by the Department of Energy this afternoon reveals that the domestic stockpiles of crude oil have hit their lowest level since the 1980s, as markets still feel the effects of the months-long closure of the Strait of Hormuz. For the week ending on June 12, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was recorded having around 340.3 million barrels of crude oil.

The last time inventories were this low was in late summer of 1983, when the SPR was initially being filled. The SPR was first created in 1975 in the wake of the Arab oil embargo, with the intention of protecting the markets and US consumers from severe supply shocks and price spikes.

It is one of the largest emergency crude inventories in the world, with a total capacity of around 714 million barrels across four main facilities. the US first announced it would be drawing from its oil stockpiles in March,as part of a coordinated release with the International Energy Agency. The US alone said it planned to release 172 million barrels from the SPR by July.

Republicans have broadly blamed the Biden administRation for the record low levels being seen at present, yet it is a bit more complex than that. since 2015, for example, Congress authorized the sale of around 358.6 million barrels of crude between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2031 to offset budget deficits. The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could alleviate some of the pressure on global oil supplies and aid replenish strategic reserves.

However, the timeline for normalizing traffic remains uncertain, with mine-clearing operations expected to take at least a week or two. In the meantime, oil markets remain volatile,and consumers are watching closely for any signs of relief at the pump. The deal between the US and Iran marks a significant geopolitical shift, but its long-term impact on energy markets will depend on the durability of the ceasefire and the speed of the strait’s reopening.

Analysts will be monitoring the situation closely in the coming days as more details emerge





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