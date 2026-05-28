US and Iran Reach Preliminary Ceasefire Extension and Nuclear Deal Pending Trump Approval

The US and Iran have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and open nuclear negotiations, but President Trump has not yet approved. The deal includes terms on the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and Iran's nuclear commitments, pending final authorization.

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to extend the current ceasefire and initiate fresh negotiations concerning Tehran's nuclear program, though President Donald Trump has not yet granted his final authorization.

According to a report by Axios, which cites two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the diplomatic talks, the two nations have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU). There was no immediate official confirmation from either government, and the news initially caused oil prices to retreat from earlier gains as markets reacted to the prospect of reduced tensions.

President Trump has repeatedly suggested that an end to the conflict is imminent, but during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday he expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of negotiations, explicitly stating that the U.S. is not currently considering any easing of sanctions-a key demand from Tehran. The draft agreement, as described, includes several specific security and economic provisions.

Navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, is to remain 'unrestricted,' with no tolls or harassment of vessels permitted. Iran is required to remove all mines it has placed in the strait within a 30-day period, while the U.S.-led naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastlines would be lifted gradually over time. A core element of the MoU is Iran's commitment to not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.

The subsequent 60-day negotiation period will focus intensely on the scope and scale of Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles and its overall enrichment capabilities. The memorandum is pending final approval from President Trump. In a related development, the U.S. has also tentatively agreed to open discussions on easing its comprehensive sanctions regime and unfreezing billions of dollars in Iranian financial assets held overseas.

This diplomatic maneuvering follows a recent escalation in hostilities, including an Iranian missile attack on a U.S. air base in Kuwait, which itself was retaliation for American strikes on an Iranian drone operation. The war between the two nations began on February 28 and has engulfed the broader Middle East, though a fragile ceasefire has been in effect since April 8.

Since then, Iran has tightly controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. has maintained its naval blockade since April 13. The report emerges just days after U.S. forces conducted what the Pentagon described as 'defensive' strikes on missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels in southern Iran. The U.S. framed those actions as an exercise of 'restraint' within the context of the ceasefire, while Iran condemned them as evidence of American 'bad faith and unreliability.

' The ongoing conflict has raised alarms about potential ramifications for the global economy, with the European Central Bank warning it could trigger a financial crisis. Iran's effective closure of the strait for ships carrying regional oil, natural gas, and other essential supplies has been a central factor in global economic strain and concern





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