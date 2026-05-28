That agreement held that the US would withdraw all its forces from around Iran and drop its naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring non-m…

White House blasted early reports of a dealin exchange for a return to “unrestricted” shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the White House.

It would also begin a 60-day period for the US and Iran to beginThe agreement would see the US drop its blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for a return to “unrestricted” shipping through the Strait of HormuzIran would be banned from seeking a toll from ships transiting the oil chokepoint and would be required to de-mine the waterway within 30 days.

The US would also commit to discuss lifting sanctions and unfreezing Iranian funds during the talks, which would come with an Iranian pledge to talk about An Iranian source told The Post it is the same agreement, in principle, as the one leaked to Iranian media on Thursday — that the White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account said was a “complete fabrication. ” and drop its naval blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring non-military traffic to pre-war levels in 30 days.after it reopened — a claim contrary to repeatedly stated US and global demands that the passage be considered an international waterway owned by no nation.





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