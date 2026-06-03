US and Iran Exchange Military Strikes Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States and Iran have exchanged military strikes in what each labeled as self-defense and retaliatory strikes, amid escalating tensions between the two nations. The latest marItime confrontation marks the latest escalation in the U.S.-led effort to isolate Iran economically following months of conflict and increasingly strained peace negotiations.

CENTCOM stated the operations were in response to Iran launching ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain , which were intercepted. Officials said no personnel were harmed.

The United States stated it had shot down Iranian drones targeting civilian vessels moments earlier and targeted a ground station on Qeshm Island. A U.S. aircraft ultimately fired a Hellfire missile into the vessel's engine room, disabling the ship and preventing it from reaching Iran. The incident marks the latest escalation in the U.S.-led effort to isolate Iran economically following months of conflict and increasingly strained peace negotiations.

U.S. forces began enforcing a blockade on maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports thRough the Strait of Hormuz in May. Since then,American forces have redirected 122 vessels and disabled six commercial ships attempting to reach Iranian ports. The latest maritime confrontation came as reports emerged of a possible Iranian missile and drone attack targeting what Iranian state media called noncompliant U.S. military facilities in Kuwait.

Kuwaiti authorities reported that air defense systems intercepted incoming aerial threats Tuesday evening after sirens sounded across parts of the country. Social media videos revealed apparent interceptions over several cities, while local residents reported hearing explosions. Iranian state media claimed missiles were launched toward Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, both of which host U.S. military personnel.

The U.S. has said peace talks between Washington and Tehran are ongoing,though on Monday,Iran threatened to completely withdraw from negotiations. as well on Monday, U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged military strikes in what each labeled as self-defense and retaliatory strikes. CENTCOM said U.S. strikes targeted drone radar and command and control sites. Iran responded to the self-defense strikes with similar action and said it was targeting the air base from which the aggression originated.

Tehran warned the U.S. that future strikes would lead to a harsher military response





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US-Iran Tensions Maritime Blockade Iranian Missile Attack Kuwait Bahrain

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