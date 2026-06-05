While U.S. officials suggest progress in ending the conflict, Iran's foreign minister reports no significant advances, reflecting mixed messages in Tehran and Washington as ceasefire talks with Hezbollah and Israel remain uncertain.

Uncertainty surrounds US-Iran negotiations as Tehran and Washington issue contradictory messages over the status of ceasefire talks .if there’s a deal to end the war. Iranian and US officials have issued contradictory messages about negotiations, with Trump saying a deal could be reached soon, but Iran’s foreign minister saying there’s been no “significant progress.

”in ending the fighting, and that he had spoken to Hezbollah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His comments came afterin ending the fighting in Lebanon. Iran-backed Hezbollah “called us and they said, ‘How about stopping? ’” Trump said Thursday.

Trump also said he talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ceasefire hinged on an end to Hezbollah attacks, but the group was not party to the talks and its leaderoperating in southern Lebanon on the first day of the ceasefire agreement, while attacks on northern Israel appeared to decline. An Israeli soldier wasHezbollah defiant:and withdraw from southern Lebanon while allowing Israel to “continue its aggression” would amount to “a surrender, defeat and achieving the enemy’s goals. ”.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, would have directed Trump to remove US armed services from the country within seven days. House Democratic leaders said they would oppose it, and noted “there are no U.S. servicemembers involved in combat operations or hostilities in Lebanon. ”to the Lebanese army in an effort to strengthen the ceasefire.

Lebanon has been struggling due to severe economic collapse, and the military had long pleaded that it lacked the funding and equipment to fully assert control in the south. Asked whether such a meeting could take place in the United States, he said: “I didn’t suggest it, but some people have suggested it. ”President Donald Trump said Thursday he would be open to meeting with Iran’s new supreme leader if there’s an agreement to end the war.

Trump has insisted a deal with Iran could be reached “this weekend,” but Iran’s foreign minister said there’s been no “significant progress. ”Thousands of mostly conservative Iranians rallied on the outskirts of Tehran Thursday to commemorate the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, 37 years ago. Revenge was the theme of the day.

Participants told CNN they are skeptical of the peace talks with the US, and instead want their leadership to exact revenge for the killing of their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February. The war has added to the country’s woes; the crackdown on anti-regime demonstrations earlier in the year killed thousands. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

The great-grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic struck a defiant tone in an interview with CNN on Thursday, saying Iran shouldn’t compromise on its demands to end the war. Tehran has, “no reason to back down from our position,” Seyyed Ahmad Khomeini, the great grandson of the regime’s first Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, told CNN at an event in Tehran province.

“From now on, you should be asking us how we could be willing to trust the United States again,” Khomeini said. “Then we will tell you what the Americans must do this time. ” Ruhollah Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution that deposed Iran’s Western-backed monarch, the shah, and went on to brand the US the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Little Satan.

” The young Khomeini, who doesn’t hold a government position, spoke at the main ceremony commemorating his great grandfather’s death 37 years ago. The event featured references to the US-Israeli war against Iran, with many of the participants calling for retribution, some waving red flags with the word “revenge” written on them in Persian. While advocating a hard line against the US, Ahmad Khomeini, himself a public figure in Iran, did not reject negotiations to end the conflict.

“We never had enmity toward the American people that would require improving relations with them. Our enmity has been with American politicians, and it will remain so. Nothing can erase that,” Khomeini added. Editor’s note: CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports.

Iran says it will seek to impose service fees for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for ensuring the vessels’ security, as opposed to transit tolls. Iran “is not seeking to collect passage fees, transit duties, or transit rights payments,” the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in an interview with the semi-official Iranian outlet Mehr on Thursday.

Instead, the country will seek compensation for services carried out alongside Oman, including navigation assistance, search and rescue, security and safety services, and environmental cleanup services in the event of pollution, the official said.

“lies entirely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman,” Gharibabadi added, saying those governments have sovereignty over the strait “under international law and the law of the sea. ” The deputy foreign minister said the arrangements being drafted will be consistent with international law, but acknowledged “they will not be 100% pleasing to some countries.

”Gharibabadi said “considerable progress” has been made on the draft text of a peace proposal with the US, but declined to outline a timeline for the potential deal.

“I truly cannot give you a timeframe at this point … We will finalize a text that is capable of serving and securing our interests,” he said.





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