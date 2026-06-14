President Trump announces a peace agreement with Iran, lIfting the naval blockade and opening the Strait of Hormuz, with signing scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

In a stunning development, the United States and Iran have announced a peace pact that promises to finish decades of hostility between the two nations.

According to a statement released by the White House,President Donald Trump authorized the imediate removal of the United States naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and declared the toll-free opening of the waterway. The announcement, made on Trump's 80th birthday ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, declared: 'We are pleased to announce that the Peace Pact between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.

' Mediators are expected to facilitate a series of meetings this week that will lay the foundation for technical talks and an official signing ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday, though previous promises of progress in negotiations have not always materialized. the Trump administration has emphasized that the relationship with Iran under this administration is much different than that of previous administrations.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to ease pressure on global fuel prices by restoring a critical route for oil shipments, which has been a major factor in domestic gas prices. Both sides have declared the imediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, according to a separate announcement from Pakistan. The peace deal marks a significant shift in Middle Eastern geopolitics, with analysts suggesting it could reshape alliances and energy markets.

Critics,however, point to the history of failed negotiations and question the sustainability of such an agreement. The official signing ceremony will be held in Switzerland, a neutral venue, with international observers invited to witness the event. The pact includes provisions for economic cooperation, nuclear non-proliferation, and mutual security guarantees.

While details remain scarce, the announcement has already sparked global reactions,with oil prices dropping sharply and stock markets rallying. the Iran war has been deeply unpopular and the peace deal is seen as a way to reduce military expenditure and stabilize the region. The Trump administration hopes this will be a legacy achievement, though implementation challenges loOm. The situation continues to develop, with more information expected in the coming days





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US Iran Peace Deal Trump 80Th Birthday Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade Lifted June 19 Signing

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