US and India Aim to Double Trade to $500 Billion in Five Years

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump announced a joint initiative to significantly increase bilateral trade between the two nations. The goal is to more than double the current trade volume to $500 billion within the next five years.

Modi highlighted that both nations will work towards concluding a mutually beneficial trade agreement soon.

Trump acknowledged India's recent decision to lower tariffs on specific U.S. imports and expressed his intention to initiate discussions on trade disparities, aiming to reach a comprehensive agreement. \Beyond trade, Modi emphasized the shared commitment to joint ventures in artificial intelligence and semiconductor development, while also focusing on establishing robust supply chains for vital strategic minerals. The U.S. president stated that the U.S. would adopt reciprocal tariff rates, mirroring those imposed by India. He suggested that the existing trade deficit with India could be mitigated through increased oil and gas sales. The ambitious $500 billion trade target appears achievable, according to Raghuram Rajan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and former Reserve Bank of India governor. Rajan pointed out that India could potentially shift its imports from Russia towards the U.S. and expand its purchases of liquefied natural gas from American manufacturers. \Trump asserted that the U.S. adopts a reciprocal tariff policy, stating, 'We are, right now, a reciprocal nation... We're going to have whatever India charges, we're charging them. Whatever another country charges, we're charging them. So it's called reciprocal, which I think is a very fair way.' However, he clarified that these reciprocal tariffs would not take immediate effect as his administration evaluates appropriate tariff levels for each affected country. Trump has already imposed tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico, as well as global tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Currently, Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico are suspended following their pledges to combat illegal drug trafficking at their shared borders with the U.S. Despite the optimistic sentiments expressed during the Wednesday summit, some friction persists in the U.S.-India relationship, according to Daniel Balazs, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. These frictions include issues such as illegal immigration and India's close ties with Russia. Balazs stated that, 'The latter, in particular, is unlikely to go away anytime soon and will probably remain a sore point between the two sides.





