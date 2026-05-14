US and Chinese security teams clash during Beijing visit

US and Chinese security teams clashed during a struggle with language barriers Thursday as President Trump's delegation made its way through Beijing. Tensions flared several times on Thursday as the President and his team attended events hosted by China, as the President and Xi Jinping look to smooth over the rocky relationship between the nations.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months ofUS and Chinese security teams clashed during a struggle with language barriers Thursday as President Trump 's delegation made its way through Beijing .

Tensions flared several times on Thursday as the President and his team attended events hosted by China, as the President and Xi Jinping look to smooth over the rocky relationship between the nations. After the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and a subsequent bilateral meeting behind closed doors, officials from both sides briefly clashed on a few occasions over security and protocol.

Following the bilateral meetings on Thursday afternoon, the US press cadre was delayed by roughly half an hour when entering the Temple of Heaven complex, after an argument over whether a Secret Service agent accompanying the media was allowed to enter the temple compound with his firearm.

'What is it going to take to get us out of here,' one American official tells her Chinese counterparts, according to a video of the incident from Reuters. 'If you were arriving with Xi, and we told you, you couldn't leave with him, that's the issue,' another US delegate says. Chinese officials can be heard discussing the request.

'Were in the motorcade with the President, do you not understand that? ' a member of the press says. Donald Trump arrives alongside Secret Service agents during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Chin





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US And China Security Teams Language Barriers President Trump Beijing China-US Relations

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