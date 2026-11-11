Military officials from China and the United States held a ceremony in Chengdu for American airmen lost on the Himalayan Hump supply route in World War II.

Military officials from China and the United States met at a ceremony in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday for the ceremonial return of the remains of American airmen killed during Himalayan supply missions in World War II.

The event followed decades of effort by American and Chinese officials to locate all of the air crews who died while flying The Hump, the supply route from India to southwestern China that was crucial for Chinese and American forces fighting against Imperial Japan.

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Why The Hump Became the Only Supply Option

The route was born of necessity. Land supply routes through Burma closed in the spring of 1942, leaving the United States with no choice but to fly an incredibly dangerous aerial supply route over the Himalayas.

The very first of these missions carried fuel used in the legendary bombing attack on Tokyo and other Japanese cities, an attack that shattered the aura of invincibility around Japan's home islands.

The Hump earned its name from the demanding flight profile pilots had to follow. Crews took off from airfields in India barely 100 feet above sea level, climbed to 18,000 feet to clear the Himalayas, and then plunged 12,000 feet to reach destinations in the mountains of China.

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Climbing over the range took place at about 300 feet per minute, a rate that was very difficult for heavily laden cargo planes. Weather posed a threat as serious as enemy fire.

Pilots sometimes departed under clear skies in India, only to encounter blizzards, dust storms, and winds of one hundred miles per hour over the mountains. A nominal three-hour flight could stretch into a ten-hour battle for survival, and a shortage of adequate radio gear meant crews could not count on much help from ground personnel.

The Curtiss C-46 Commando and Its Hazards

The workhorse of the route was the Curtiss C-46 Commando, a massive twin-engine plane that was among the largest aircraft in the world at the time. It was also the only big cargo plane with enough horsepower to reach 18,000 feet.

Airmen nicknamed it Ol' Dumbo for its plump, awkward shape, a comparison to the flying baby elephant from the Disney cartoon. The aircraft was tough but finicky, and it entered urgent service before all of its problems had been flushed out.

The Commando could fly on one engine, which it often had to do because the engines tended to freeze up when switching fuel feeds. Crews carried extra barrels of hydraulic fluid to refill leaky hydraulic systems, earning the plane the nickname 'Leaky Tiki'.

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Fuel leaks and propeller problems added further danger. Of the 230 Curtiss Commandos assigned to the Hump, thirty-one exploded in flight due to fuel leaks that the crews eventually discovered and repaired.

Corrosion on the massive four-bladed propellers, which developed while the planes sat on the ground in humid India, led pilots to keep one hand on the override switches during takeoff.

Human Cost and Missing Airmen Today

The human toll of the route was severe. At its peak, The Hump had 332 planes assigned to it, and they moved over 71 tons of cargo, a figure that would be impressive even for a modern operation.

Many aircrews brave enough to challenge the mountains did not survive. Pilots in the China theater spoke of running into 'granite clouds' as they tried to clear the peaks, and the wreckage strewn across the rocky terrain gave the route the name Aluminum Trail.

The Air Transport Command later tallied over 500 crashes and 1,300 crew lost. The U.S. government officially lists 690 American personnel as missing and unaccounted for, and survivors who came down faced being stranded in the forbidding Himalayas or in the almost equally hostile jungles on the far side of the mountains.

The Chinese forces that depended on this airlift were not the forerunners of today's ruling Chinese Communist Party. They were the forces of the Republic of China (ROC), which did most of the fighting against Imperial Japan, and the article argues that today's Chinese Communist regime has an interest in denying this fact.