US and China Establish Direct AI Risk Channel Amid Trade Tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announces a new direct communication channel with China to manage artificial intelligence risks, emphasizing de-risking over decoupling while addressing trade imbalances.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Tuesday that the United States and China will establish a direct communication channel to alert each other about serious incidents involving artificial intelligence models. Speaking at the National Committee on US- China Relations' 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York, Bessent confirmed that this initiative was directed by President Donald Trump to manage shared risks and prevent misunderstandings between the two nations' systems.

New Dialogue Mechanism for AI Safety

The newly established protocol allows either government to promptly notify the other of significant issues arising from their respective AI technologies. This direct line of communication is designed to facilitate rapid response capabilities, ensuring that critical safety concerns are addressed without delay. The mechanism represents a concrete step toward operational cooperation despite broader geopolitical friction.

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Bessent stated that the two countries would also exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their public release. He emphasized the importance of keeping human judgment firmly in command of these powerful technologies. This focus on pre-release evaluation aims to standardize safety protocols across both jurisdictions, reducing the likelihood of accidental harm or system failures.

Trade Imbalances and Economic Reciprocity

While pursuing technological cooperation, Bessent made it clear that the United States does not overlook its significant economic differences with China. He noted that the trade imbalance between the two countries has long been a source of friction and instability. Unlike previous political approaches that tolerated certain Chinese practices, the Trump administration has taken decisive steps to address these disparities directly.

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Bessent argued that the US economy had become overly dependent on foreign supply chains, while China's economy had grown increasingly reliant on foreign demand. He asserted that the United States must produce more of what it consumes, whereas China needs to consume more of what it produces. Working together, he suggested, could strengthen both economies without perpetuating these structural imbalances.

De-Risking Strategy and Future Meetings

Addressing the broader strategic relationship, Bessent firmly stated that the objective is to de-risk, not to decouple, from the Chinese market. He clarified that the Trump administration's renewed emphasis on economic strength does not reflect hostility towards trading partners. Instead, the goal is to restore a spirit of reciprocity that benefits both peoples after decades of perceived imbalance.

Bessent highlighted that there should be no illusions about the differences between the United States and China. He warned that national interests will not always coincide and that approaches to challenges will not always converge. However, he maintained that building a constructive relationship based on balance remains a viable path forward.

Looking ahead, Bessent confirmed that he will join President Trump in Shenzhen next week for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit precedes a planned fourth meeting between the two leaders in Miami. Both presidents have agreed that the United States and China should build a constructive relationship grounded in the principles of balance and reciprocity.