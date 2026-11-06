US ally's startup enters NATO framework, boosts counter-drone availability

A French startup, Alta Ares, entered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) counter-drone framework agreement.

A French startup, Alta Ares, entered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's counter-drone framework agreement. The company said the framework has been designed to shorten procurement cycles through a catalog of preselected systems.

The "kill systems" are battle-tested, with its software drawing on the operational data collected in Ukraine and the Gulf. A French startup, Alta Ares, entered the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s counter-drone framework agreement. ​The development, revealed on November 5, allows the allied partner countries to procure protective systems against aerial threats directly from the French defense manufacturer without the need for new tenders.

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​The company secured 16 awarded lots under the contract, bagging the highest number of awards among the five companies covered under the NATO procurement catalog. Northrop Grumman and Axon Enterprise from the United States, Quantum Systems from Germany, and OSL from the United Kingdom are the other four parties to the latest agreement of the international military alliance.

-Unmanned Aircraft Systems , which is a part of Drone Edge Marketplace under NATO’s Rapid Adoption Action Plan, the company said it has been designed to shorten procurement cycles through a catalog of preselected systems, allowing the allied countries to buy or lease the defense system. ​”This new procurement model gives Allies speed and agility against rapidly evolving threats,” the company said.

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​Without sharing many details about the specifics of the weapon system, the company said that the six lots cover area defense and border protection.

“It is the only supplier selected for area defense across all three mobility levels: static, transportable, and on-the-move,” the company said in a statement. ​The said category spans different military requirements, which include protecting munition depots and air bases, and could expand to deploying temporary defensive positions or assisting military units near the conflict areas. ​The French company highlighted that its “kill systems” are battle-tested, with its software drawing on the operational data collected in Ukraine and the Gulf.

​The company has deployed its counter-drone technologies in Ukraine since 2024, where it has received direct feedback from deployed units operating against aerial threats such as Shahed-type one-way attack drones and loitering munitions. ​”A counter-drone system has to work end-to-end, from detecting a threat to intercepting it. We built Alta Ares around that requirement, with software informed by battlefield data from Ukraine,” said Hadrien Canter, CEO and founder of Alta Ares.

​The interceptor technologies developed by the company include Pixel Lock, a computer-vision solution designed for target detection and tracking, and Cyclop C2, which supports interceptor guidance using information provided by connected sensors and command systems. The other interceptor weapon system built by the French startup is the X-Lock interceptor with a stated range of over 9 miles and a maximum speed of nearly 200 miles per hour .

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, a turbojet-powered interceptor project, doubles the announced speed, 435 mph , and range, 19 miles , of the X-Lock​The company has not mentioned which of these configurations made it to the NATO framework. ​However, following the selection, the company is boosting production with its industrial partners and establishing dedicated teams to support contract implementation.