Russian ballistic missile and jet-powered drone in Ukraine, kill a 7-year-old boy, 20-year-old paramedic, wounding 58 people.

In image: Fire in Odesa region of Ukraine after a Russian attack with Iranian drones in the night on 3 September 2023. A Russian double-tap attack on central Kryvyi Rih killed a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old ambulance paramedic while wounding 58 people, including six children.

Russian forces initially struck a restaurant parking lot with two ballistic missiles before launching follow-up jet-powered Shahed drones as emergency responders arrived. The bombardment damaged roughly two dozen apartment buildings, a hospital, and municipal utilities, followed by an overnight drone strike on a local industrial facility. A Russian ballistic missile and drone strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old ambulance paramedic while wounding 58 others, local authorities reported Saturday morning.

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The attack unfolded Friday evening, November 20, in a densely populated commercial and residential neighborhood in the city center. Russian forces initially fired two ballistic missiles into the parking lot of a central restaurant before launching follow-up waves of jet-powered Shahed drones at the same site as paramedics, firefighters, and utility crews arrived to treat victims and clear debris.

, the initial ballistic missiles struck near the restaurant at a time when families with children were inside and pedestrians filled nearby streets. The 7-year-old boy suffered severe head trauma in the blast and later died in hospital intensive care despite emergency surgery, while the 20-year-old female paramedic succumbed to injuries sustained while responding to the scene.

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Military analysts classify this sequence, an initial heavy strike followed minutes or hours later by precision loitering munitions aimed at the exact same coordinates, as a “double-tap” tactic designed to inflict maximum casualties on first responders and disrupt emergency recovery. wounded three ambulance medics and several State Emergency Service personnel working amid the rubble. By Saturday morning, Vilkul reported that total injuries had climbed to 58, including six children, among them a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Twenty-eight people remained hospitalized, with 11 in serious condition and five in intensive care, including a 17-year-old boy. The blasts ignited four major fires across central Kryvyi Rih and damaged roughly 23 to 25 multi-story apartment buildings, a local hospital, educational facilities, businesses, garages, and parked vehicles. Overnight, anotherplatform, use compact turbojet engines to achieve substantially higher terminal dive speeds. That added velocity shrinks the reaction window for mobile air defense teams and first responders operating near active impact zones.

Following the bombardments, municipal authorities temporarily reduced water pressure and restricted natural gas supplies across the Saksahanskyi, Metalurhiinyi, and Tsentralno-Miskyi districts while crews repaired damaged pipelines and power lines. By Saturday morning, city engineers had stabilized gas distribution, restored electric-powered public transit, and opened an assistance center to distribute emergency construction materials and financial aid to displaced residents.

Located roughly 50 miles from the southern front line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih is an industrial steelmaking hub and the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The strike followed a broader Russian aerial assault across Ukraine earlier the same day that killed seven people in Kyiv and damaged three bridges in the capital. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories.

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His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.