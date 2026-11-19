Gulf allies and regional powers work to prevent total war as Israel pressures the Trump administration for joint airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Iran launched fresh military strikes against a United States air base in Kuwait on Wednesday, escalating a dangerous cycle of retaliation that has gripped the Persian Gulf region. These attacks come as regional allies of the United States accelerate urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-scale war, despite intense pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is demanding that the administration of Donald Trump launch a coordinated aerial campaign against Iran ian targets. This diplomatic push aims to de-escalate tensions before they spiral into a devastating regional conflict involving multiple state and non-state actors.

Government and security officials from Persian Gulf countries, along with representatives from Pakistan and Turkey, are engaging in concerted diplomatic activities. These efforts include telephone consultations with senior United States officials, all aimed at avoiding another war in the region. Four regional officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the high-level coordination. The primary objective of this campaign is to counteract Prime Minister Netanyahu's push for the United States to resume active warfare or permit Israel to bomb Iranian nuclear and missile installations.

Also read Iran and Venezuela Diplomatic Rift Deepens Over Gharibabadi Comments on Maduro Arrest

Iran's latest actions involved attacking the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, where the Iranian military targeted anti-aircraft systems, drone launch platforms, and missile launchers. The Kuwaiti military intercepted several attacks using its own anti-aircraft defenses and initially reported no damage. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated attacks as criminal, stating they threatened the security and stability of the country. These strikes were widely seen as retaliation for recent American military operations against Iranian Revolutionary Guard missile launch sites.

The escalations began when a United States fighter jet attacked a Revolutionary Guard site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. This action was a direct response to an Iranian strike on a United States radar installation in Bahrain. Iran claims its attacks were responses to American drone surveillance and strikes on Iranian telecommunications towers. These events occurred after two months of relative calm regarding attacks on the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, making the renewed violence particularly alarming to regional observers and military analysts.

Advertisement

Concerns have been heightened by a recent visit to the United States by Roman Gofman, the head of Israel's Mossad. Regional actors worry this visit may have influenced President Trump's thinking toward resuming hostilities, especially given Gofman's close relationship with Netanyahu. During his Washington stay, Gofman met with Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe. He subsequently traveled to Miami for meetings with United States envoy Steve Witkoff. These interactions occurred shortly after the Prime Minister of Qatar met with President Trump at the White House to bring the United States and Iran back to the negotiating table.

A United States official stated that the Trump administration's economic pressure campaign against Iran has been effective. This official noted that President Trump may not need to resume large-scale combat operations given the current leverage. The United States maintains close contact with Gulf allies and retains options to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon. Analysts suggest that Iran is following a strategy of deliberate and calibrated escalation, aiming to increase the military and economic costs of the blockade without triggering a total war. However, the accumulation of incidents increases the risk of miscalculation.

Arab neighbors of Iran are increasingly concerned that any new round of combat could be more devastating than previous conflicts. Regional officials believe Iranian forces and their allies would retaliate not only against military installations but also against critical infrastructure. Targeted assets could include oil facilities, power plants, desalination centers, and submarine cables essential for global financial and communication transactions. There is also fear that Houthi rebels in Yemen might disrupt traffic through the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, a vital maritime route connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The conflict with the Houthi rebels in Yemen could prolong for several more months, according to Saudi officials. Diplomats argue that the military alliance working to restore the recognized government in Yemen must push back further against the Houthis before credible negotiations can begin. The Houthis control a significant portion of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and have made territorial advances along the Red Sea coast. They have shaken Saudi Arabia with missile and drone attacks on infrastructure, including the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Advertisement

Commander of United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, met in Tel Aviv on Wednesday with Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad head Roman Gofman to discuss the deteriorating security situation. The meeting highlighted the coordination between the United States and Israel amidst the growing crisis. President Trump has sent mixed messages, stating that new attacks are unlikely but also declaring the military ready to act. This ambiguity has added to the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the region's future stability.

The strategic situation remains fragile as economic pressures and military posturing collide. The United States relies on diplomatic channels to manage the crisis, but the influence of Israeli hardliners and Iranian resolve creates a volatile environment. The international community watches closely as the potential for a broader war looms. The safety of global shipping lanes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, remains at risk as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels continue. The world awaits a diplomatic breakthrough to prevent a catastrophe that could reshape the Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape for decades.