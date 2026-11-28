Revealed data shows 21 US airmen convicted of child sex offenses in the UK, with only three tried in British courts, sparking debate over the 1951 NATO Status of Forces Agreement.

At least 21 US airmen stationed in the UK have been convicted of child sex offences in the last decade, but only three of them were tried in British courts, a significant disparity that has reignited scrutiny of the 1951 NATO Status of Forces Agreement. This revelation challenges the long-standing understanding of how military justice operates on British soil and questions the effectiveness of the current jurisdictional framework. The data underscores a systemic preference for military tribunals over civilian legal systems for American personnel stationed at bases such as RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath.

The 1951 Agreement and Jurisdictional Mechanics

Under the decades-old agreement between the UK and US, US military personnel accused of a crime should be investigated by UK police unless the alleged offence happened while on duty, was against another member of the US armed forces, its property, or a dependent such as a family member. Despite these clear guidelines, cases involving serious sexual offences against civilians are frequently handed over to US military police. This practice means that American airmen accused of crimes against British citizens often face justice through court-martials rather than the UK criminal justice system, a process critics argue lacks transparency and accountability.

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The mechanism for determining who handles these investigations is complex and often opaque. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations works with UK partners to determine investigative primacy, but the final decisions are rarely made quickly or spuriously according to official statements. These extensive negotiations establish jurisdiction in ways that frequently result in British authorities ceding control, even when the offence falls clearly within their legal purview and was committed against a British citizen off-duty.

High-Profile Cases and Stakeholder Positions

US airman Jacob Ozbirn, who tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex while stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, should have faced justice in the UK. Ozbirn drove two hours to a country lane in Derbyshire to meet the girl, but was ambushed by paedophile hunters. One message he sent to them read: 'There is nothing to be afraid of. I will take care of you! And please can I have one more picture.' The hunters called Derbyshire Police, despite Ozbirn's claims he was seeking to educate girls about paedophiles, but the force gave up the investigation to the US military for him to face a court-martial. He was eventually jailed in America for three years.

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Similarly, Captain Jacob Wulfson was allowed to face serious charges including the alleged sex offence at a court martial at the US base where he serves, RAF Lakenheath, instead of a British criminal court. British woman Sarah Steele accused him of drugging, raping and strangling her at his flat in Cambridge while off duty in December 2023. He was tried by a US court-martial at his base on RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk before an all-male jury in April 2026, where he was acquitted of a charge of aggravated sexual assault but convicted of strangling Ms Steele. Downing Street said it was 'very concerning' that the prosecution was not handled by British authorities.

Critics argue that the court-martial process is not as effective as being tried in UK courts, with juries of all men being made up of the defendant's peers. Transparency has also been said to be lacking compared to open British courts, with it being more difficult for the public to attend court-martial hearings and less detailed accounts of the proceedings. Occasionally, court documents that have been published on a public register are removed with no explanation. Retired lieutenant colonel and former military lawyer Rachel VanLadingham said the issue of public openness has been 'woefully inadequate' for decades.

Stark Statistics on Military Convictions

Figures uncovered by the Guardian show that of the 63 US military personnel who were court-martialled in the UK since 2016, 18 were convicted of child sex offences. This represents more than a quarter of the total, highlighting a significant concentration of serious crimes being handled through military channels. These offences include rape and sexual abuse of children under the age of 12 and the acquisition of large amounts of child pornography, raising urgent questions about the protection of local communities.

As recently as October, two other US airmen were convicted at separate court-martial at RAF Lakenheath. The first, known only as Lucero, with the US military refusing to publish his first name, was sentenced to 10 years in a military prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing and obtaining child pornography. William Berroa was jailed for two years in a military prison for possessing and viewing child abuse images. No further details have been published by the US military about either of their offences, adding to the concerns about secrecy surrounding these trials.

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Local Impact and Future Implications

RAF Lakenheath in west Suffolk has more than 6,000 personnel plus family members, boasts a shopping mall, drive-thru Taco Bell and uses dollars as currency, functioning almost as a separate entity from the surrounding community. This isolation raises further concerns about how these military bases integrate with local law enforcement and community safety. When the military police were asked if it had requested to take over the investigation from British police, they did not answer the question directly, instead issuing a generic statement about negotiations with UK partners.

There are exceptions where British police do refuse to hand over investigations, such as when US airman Jarik Lofthus, 33, was found with child pornography and images of bestiality. However, these instances are rare, and the pattern suggests a strong institutional bias toward keeping cases within the military justice system. A high-level internal enquiry into why British police are ceding their investigations was announced in July after the serious rape allegation against American fighter pilot Captain Jacob Wulfson was made public in June. This enquiry may lead to significant changes in how these jurisdictional disputes are resolved in the future.

The situation highlights the tension between international military agreements and local community safety. With more than a quarter of US military personnel court-martialled in the UK since 2016 convicted of child sex offences, the current system is under intense pressure to demonstrate greater transparency and accountability. The upcoming findings of the internal enquiry will be closely watched by UK politicians, legal experts, and the public, as they seek clarity on whether the 1951 agreement is fit for purpose in the 21st century. The potential for reform remains a critical issue for both governments as they navigate these complex legal and diplomatic waters.