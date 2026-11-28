Twenty-one US airmen convicted of child sex offenses in the UK since 2016 faced military courts, raising concerns over transparency and accountability under the 1951 NATO SOFA agreement.

A significant controversy has emerged regarding the handling of serious criminal cases involving United States military personnel stationed in the United Kingdom. Data reveals that at least 21 US airmen stationed in the UK have been convicted of child sex offences in the last decade. Of these convictions, just three of them were tried in British courts, while the vast majority faced justice through US military tribunals. This disparity has reignited debates over a decades-old agreement from 1951 between the UK and US.

Jurisdiction Rules Under 1951 Agreement

The 1951 Status of Forces Agreement dictates the legal procedures for US military personnel accused of a crime. Under the agreement, US military personnel accused of a crime should be investigated by UK police unless the alleged offence happened while on duty, was against another member of the US armed forces, its property, or a dependent such as a family member. The logic is that crimes occurring during off-duty hours or against British citizens should fall under local jurisdiction.

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However, recent cases suggest that British authorities frequently relinquish investigative primacy to US military police. This practice allows US service members to be tried by court-martial rather than in open British courts. Critics argue this creates a two-tier justice system where US personnel face different legal standards and procedural safeguards compared to British citizens.

Jacob Ozbirn Case Highlights Jurisdiction Dispute

In line with this, US airman Jacob Ozbirn, who tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex while stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, should have faced justice in the UK. British police handed his case over to the US military police, who court-martialled him at the RAF base and jailed him in America for three years. The incident began when Ozbirn drove two hours to a country lane in Derbyshire to meet the girl.

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Ozbirn was ambushed by paedophile hunters, who are members of the public posing online as girls to lure predators and confront them. One message he sent to them read: 'There is nothing to be afraid of. I will take care of you! And please can I have one more picture.' The hunters called Derbyshire Police, despite Ozbirn's claims he was seeking to educate girls about paedophiles.

Criticisms of Military Justice Transparency

But the force gave up the investigation to the US military for him to face a court-martial. Captain Jacob Wulfson was allowed to face serious charges including the alleged sex offence at a court martial at the US base where he serves, RAF Lakenheath, instead of a British criminal court. Critics say that the court-martial process is not as effective as being tried in UK courts.

Juries in military courts are made up of the defendant's peers, which often means an all-male composition in many units. Transparency has also been said to be lacking compared to open British courts, with it being more difficult for the public to attend court-martial hearings and less detailed accounts of the proceedings. Occasionally, court documents that have been published on a public register are removed with no explanation.

Internal Enquiry and Future Implications

Retired lieutenant colonel and former military lawyer Rachel VanLadingham said the issue of public openness has been 'woefully inadequate' for decades. She told the Guardian: 'It's been brought to the military's attention time after time again.' Adding: 'It's intentionally opaque. They want it to be opaque.' Figures uncovered by the Guardian show that of the 63 US military personnel who were court-martialled in the UK since 2016, 18 were convicted of child sex offences.

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This number represents more than a quarter of the total. These offences include rape and sexual abuse of children under the age of 12 and the acquisition of large amounts of child pornography. A high-level internal enquiry into why British police are ceding their investigations was announced in July after a serious rape allegation against American fighter pilot Captain Jacob Wulfson was made public in June.

Political Reaction and Ongoing Investigations

British woman Sarah Steele accused him of drugging, raping and strangling her at his flat in Cambridge while off duty in December 2023. He was tried by a US court-martial at his base on RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk before an all-male jury in April 2026. He was acquitted of a charge of aggravated sexual assault but convicted of strangling Ms Steele. Downing Street said it was 'very concerning' that the prosecution was not handled by British authorities.

As recently as October, two other US airmen were convicted at separate court-martial at RAF Lakenheath. The first, known only as Lucero, was sentenced to 10 years in a military prison for sexually abusing a child and possessing and obtaining child pornography. RAF Lakenheath in west Suffolk has more than 6,000 personnel plus family members, boasting a shopping mall, drive-thru Taco Bell and using dollars as currency.

William Berroa was jailed for two years in a military prison for possessing and viewing child abuse images. No further details have been published by the US military about either of their offences. When the military police were asked if it had requested to take over the investigation from British police, they did not answer the question directly. Instead, a statement read: 'As in all our investigations, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations worked with our UK partners to determine investigative primacy.' Extensive negotiations took place to establish jurisdiction. While we cannot give details, these were decisions that were not made quickly or spuriously. Ultimately, the local authorities have the right of first refusal on all investigative matters. Sometimes the British police do refuse to hand over investigations, like when US airman Jarik Lofthus, 33, was found with child pornography and images of bestiality.