US Air Travel Chaos: FAA Ground Stop Hits 10,000 Flights as $50B Upgrade Plan Faces Congressional Pushback

A technical router failure at an FAA facility caused the largest US air travel disruption since 9/11, cancelling over 2,300 flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calls for $50 billion in upgrades amid political and operational scrutiny.

United States air travel entered a third day of significant disruption on Sunday, November 14, 2026, with aviation data indicating that more than 10,000 flights were affected nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a system-wide ground stop that has left travelers stranded and airlines scrambling to recover from the longest halt to US airspace since the September 11, 2001 attacks. While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted that operations would return to normal by Monday, the immediate reality for passengers remains one of uncertainty and extensive delays.

Aviation data from FlightAware showed that Sunday saw more than 2,300 flight cancellations and approximately 7,700 delays across the country. Major carriers faced severe operational hurdles, with JetBlue cancelling 28 percent of its scheduled flights and American Airlines cancelling 17 percent. Other major carriers, including United Airlines, Southwest, and Delta, reported cancellation rates ranging between 3 percent and 5 percent of their respective schedules.

Also read US air travel should normalize by Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says

The root cause of this massive disruption was identified as a technical malfunction involving network routing equipment at a remote facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. According to Secretary Duffy, the installation of a new router by contractor L3Harris triggered a cascade failure that overloaded communication systems at air traffic control centers across the nation. This technical error caused a flood of data that severely hampered the ability of controllers to manage airspace effectively.

Duffy explained that the problematic router replacement in El Dorado interacted with a recently replaced unit in Amarillo, Texas, which began broadcasting excessive data packets. To stabilize the system, the FAA disabled the functionality of the originating routers and subsequently took similar action against approximately 60 comparable routers throughout the air traffic control network. Despite these containment efforts, officials confirmed that the precise technical root cause of why the maintenance work triggered this specific failure remains unknown.

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In a press appearance on ABC's This Week program, Secretary Duffy stated there was no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent behind the malfunction. He described the worker who installed the router as a veteran and good American patriot, emphasizing that the team did not believe anyone tried to sabotage the network. However, he reiterated that the root cause of the failure is still unclear, despite the maintenance work being performed thousands of times before without issue.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on the age and reliability of the US air traffic control infrastructure. Secretary Duffy revealed that the routers involved in the malfunction were originally purchased in 2001 and had been considered obsolete technology since 2006. This hardware failure highlights the broader challenges of maintaining a critical national system beset by ageing equipment, communications problems, and a shortage of several thousand air traffic controllers.

In response to the crisis, Duffy has escalated his request for federal funding to upgrade the air traffic control system from an initial $30 billion to a new $50 billion package. US President Donald Trump publicly supported this expansion, stating on social media that the necessary work should be completed in a single comprehensive effort rather than in incremental stages. Trump emphasized that the government has already started the process but argued for a more decisive and immediate financial commitment from lawmakers.

Despite the calls for increased funding, Democratic lawmakers have expressed skepticism regarding the necessity of new appropriations. Representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson, the top Democrats on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, pointed out that approximately $11 billion of the $12.5 billion Congress approved in 2025 for system upgrades remains unspent.

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Larsen and Carson argued that the administration should focus on utilizing the existing allocated funds rather than seeking additional billions. They questioned why Congress needed to approve more money when significant portions of the previous allocation were not yet utilized. Duffy countered this position by stating that the money allocated last year was strictly earmarked for specific types of spending and did not include funds for new software required to manage the modernized airspace.

This disagreement underscores the complex political and logistical hurdles facing the modernization of US aviation infrastructure. The situation occurs as Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January following the November 3 midterm elections. Travelers continue to wait in long lines at major hubs such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where passengers faced uncertainty for days as airlines work to clear the backlog created by the ground stop.