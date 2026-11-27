The US Air Force's central cloud computing platform has been compromised by hackers, putting sensitive military data at risk.

Hackers have successfully breached the U.S. Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform which is used to manage sensitive military operations and data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered some time within the past month during routine work to upgrade the system, according to Reuters.

The identity of the hackers is not yet known, nor has the full scope of the breach or what data, if any, has been stolen. In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it "does not comment on the ​security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department information, systems ​and mission capabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" Cloud One is among the Air Force's primary logistics and communications platforms, which combines resources from the four main cloud computing operators—Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon and Alphabet—to manage its IT operations, which includes managing personnel data, logistics and maintenance. It also powers the Air Force's Cloud Based Command and Control center, which stores air defense radar data and tracks the location of bombs and missiles across more than 200 U.S. Air Force locations around the world.