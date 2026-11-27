Hackers accessed the US Air Force's Cloud One system, exposing logistics data. This breach follows Iranian threats against US tech giants and widespread infrastructure outages.

United States Air Force officials have confirmed that hackers breached their flagship Cloud One software, compromising vital details regarding military logistics and personnel records. Reuters reported the security incident on Friday, revealing that the intrusion went undetected for weeks. Sources indicated that the breach was only discovered during routine maintenance performed in the past month.

Cloud One Software Security Failure Details

The Cloud One system serves as the central hub for the Air Force's IT demands, having been launched in 2017 to unify networks from four major operators: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Alphabet. This expansive database is critical for handling key military capabilities, including the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control system. That subsystem coordinates air defense radar and data feeds from across North America, making it a high-value target for adversaries.

Also read Hackers breach US Air Force flagship cloud computing platform — jeopardizing sensitive info

Beyond command and control, the software manages the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide. The system also handles everyday operational tasks such as staff accounting. The breach exposes the depth of access hackers gained into these sensitive logistical frameworks, although it remains unclear what specific data was extracted or when the initial intrusion occurred.

Iran Threatens US Tech Giants with Cyber Warfare

The revelation of the Air Force database hack emerged against a backdrop of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Iran has vowed to launch cyber attacks on American technology giants, intensifying fears of a broader digital conflict. Hours before the Air Force breach was reported, Iranian state-sponsored media distributed an AI-generated video threatening US and Israeli governments, as well as companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

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The video was distributed on social media by Mehr News, the Islamic Republic's state media outlet. A narrator in the video declared, 'We won't let the killers of our children off the hook,' while showing terrorist groups blowing up the headquarters of major tech firms. This chilling threat coincided with weeks of chaos and significant outages across critical US infrastructure, including aviation, banking, workplace software, and insurance sectors.

Air traffic control outages led to a rare nationwide groundstop on November 14, disrupting daily life for millions of Americans. The timing of the Air Force breach and the Iranian threats has raised serious concerns among cybersecurity experts and government officials about the sophistication and intent of state-sponsored actors targeting American digital infrastructure.

Government Response and Future Military Strikes

In a statement to Reuters following the discovery of the Air Force database hack, a spokesperson for the Air Force stated that they 'do not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems.' The spokesperson added that the Air Force continuously takes prudent measures to protect Department of the Air Force information, systems, and mission capabilities.

President Trump has indicated he is prepared to order new strikes against Iran soon after the New Year. He recently slammed Iranian negotiators as 'professional tap dancers' and escalated tit-for-tat conflicts by striking a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The US attributed this military action to aggression from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, signaling a hardening stance on potential cyber and physical retaliation.

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Expert Warnings on Prolonged Cyber Instability

Cybersecurity experts warn that the current wave of outages and breaches could persist for months as investigators struggle to pinpoint the exact source of the chaos. David Kennedy, a former National Security Agency hacker, told the New York Post that the situation would remain unstable. 'It's going to be bumpy for the next six months,' Kennedy said, noting he had never seen so many service outages in a single week's span in his entire career.

Kennedy cast doubt on government assurances that the recent disruptions were merely due to organizations upgrading outdated systems and patching software vulnerabilities. He argued that the combination of timing, volume, and the specific industry verticals affected showed all the signs of a coordinated adversary attack. As the investigation continues, the breach of the Air Force's Cloud One system stands as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities embedded in modern military and civilian digital infrastructure.