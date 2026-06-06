US again shoots down Iranian drones and missiles launched toward Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s neighbors

US military intercepted a wave of Iranian missiles and drones that Tehran launched toward the Strait of Hormuz overnight, Central Command said Saturday.

Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles toward key US allies early Saturday, putting a tenuous cease-fire at risk in the latest military flare-up. Tehran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, both key allies in the region, posing an “immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” US forces intercepted six of them, according to CENTCOM, with the seventh failing to reach its intended target.

There were no injuries or property damage, despite Iranian claims that it had struck military headquarters in Bahrain, CENTCOM said. The latest military escalation by the Iranian regime came just hours after the US downed four Iranian “kamikaze” drones that the US said were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz — the site of an ongoing blockade that President Trump imposed in April after Iranian attacks and threats brought commerical transit to a virtual standstill.

Earlier, US forces hammered Iranian coastal surveillance sites “to defend against further maritime attacks,” and CENTCOM posted black and white video of the destruction on X. The Iranian regime claimed the US strikes on radar and coastal facilities in Sirik and Qeshm Island were a “clear violation of the ceasefire” and an “act of aggression against national sovereignty,” and vowed to respond.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ attacks were an apparent warning to the US when it attempted to move through the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Iran, “The Iranian regime’s continued terrorist acts targeting infrastructure and civilian facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait are evidence of its desire to destabilize security and stability in the region and undermine peace efforts,” Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim Al Budaiwi said in a statement Saturday. The defense ministry of Kuwait, which houses thousands of US military personnel, put out a statement saying its defenses took out seven ballistic missiles.

Bahrain, home to the US 5th Fleet, said it intercepted three missiles plus drones. President Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, said the US would win “one way or the other” – either “militarily or on paper” – a signal that escalation of the war is still an option. On the diplomatic front, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was expected in Tehran Saturday as a mediator, according to Iranian state media.





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Iran Missiles Strait Of Hormuz

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