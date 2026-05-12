US adventure travel firm founder Shelley Johannesen dies during avalanche descent from Makalu

The death of Shelley Johannesen, co-founder of US-based outfitter Dash Adventures, who was recently identified on social media as a 'native Oregonian, mother of three and adventure racer', has been confirmed by expedition organizers. Shelley successfully reached the summit of Makalu, but died during her descent from the peak at around 7,200 meters, while being hit by an avalanche.

A US adventure travel firm founder died in her partner's arms after being swept away by an avalanche following a successful climb of the world's fifth-highest peak in Nepal .

Shelley Johannesen, 53, was killed on Monday while descending from the summit of the peak, expedition organisers said, marking the season's latest death. Johannesen, co-founder of US-based outfitter Dash Adventures, was identified on social media as a 'native Oregonian, mother of three and adventure racer'. She had successfully reached the 8,485-metre summit before she was struck by an avalanche at around 7,200 metres while coming down





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Makalu Outfitter Dash Adventures Avalanche Nepal Elizabeth Denby Sherpa Johan Jensen

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