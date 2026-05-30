US advances resilient quantum communications for contested environments

US-based Xairos Systems has completed a 1.2-mile free-space demonstration of its Ares Quantum Optical Terminal, validating quantum-secure communications.

US quantum firm Xairos Systems has achieved a new milestone with its Ares Quantum Optical Terminal, a system developed to provide quantum-secure communications, high-speed optical data transmission, and resilient position, navigation, and timing capabilities in environments where GPS and radio-frequency signals are unavailable or disrupted.

As part of the achievement, the company successfully conducted free-space testing across a distance of 1.2 miles, demonstrating optical communications that comply with requirements set by the Space Development Agency. and optical links using a single Ares Quantum Optical Terminal. Unlike laboratory or fiber-based demonstrations, the test was performed in a real-world free-space environment, representing an important step toward future operational deployment of the technology.

The Ares Quantum Optical Terminal is being developed as an all-in-one system that combines 10 Gbps free-space optical communications, entangled distribution for secure timing and encryption key exchange, and a precision clock ensemble powered by Xairos’ proprietary Quantum Time Transfer technology. The entire capability is packaged within a compact, ruggedized platform designed for demanding operational environments.highly secure and resilient position, navigation, and timing services, helping maintain accurate timing and synchronization even when traditional GPS and radio-frequency signals are unavailable, degraded, or intentionally jammed.

According to the company’s Chief Product Officer, Mike Mabry, the milestone reflects a significant collaborative effort to bring multiple advanced technologies together within a single operational platform. Mabry noted said the company’s next focus will be expanding and refining the capability for customers, including work with the Colorado Quantum Incubator to support the development of the Quantum Timing Center.

At the same time, Xairos’ Chief Operation Officer, Joe Campagna, said the Ares platform was developed specifically in response to demand from government customers focused on protectingHe explained that one of the key technical requirements driving the system is the need for highly precise synchronization across distributed sensors, antennas, and other networked assets operating in complex and contested environments. This level of timing and coordination, he noted, is essential for enabling accurate geolocation, reliable data fusion, and effective decision-making in advanced defense architectures, including concepts such as a future Golden Dome system designed to support fire control and integrated sensing at scale.

With the latest project, Xairos is positioning itself as a company looking to deliver highly accurate and secure timing services using quantum entanglement and its proprietary Quantum Time Transfer . The system is designed as an alternative to GNSS-based timing, with a focus on improving resilience and precision in environments where GPS signals may be unavailable or disrupted. The approach is intended to support use cases that rely on precise synchronization, including finance, telecommunications, energy, and defense.

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