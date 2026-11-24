The U.S. Department of Energy’s Center for Used Fuel Research has selected Guidedwave for a full-scale technology demonstration.

Guidedwave staff members install canister monitoring sensors on an empty test canister at INL’s Remote Work Mockup and Prototype Lab. The full-scale test will run at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in Southern California on a Holtec UMAX test canister.

Currently, nuclear power plants depend on periodic physical inspections. Manually inspecting thousands of massive steel canisters packed with radioactive waste, one by one, would be a major logistical undertaking. Following successful lab trials in Idaho, the DOE’s Center for Used Fuel Research has tapped Guidedwave to test an automated acoustic emission system at full scale. The technology listens for subtle structural changes in used nuclear fuel dry storage canisters.

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It tracks integrity remotely and continuously.

“A future DOE federal UNF storage or staging facility could store hundreds or thousands of dry storage systems, allowing automated and continuous monitoring and inspection approaches to streamline aging management and reduce operational burdens for UNF management at such facilities,” Idaho National Lab stated. Metal under stress releases faint, high-frequency ultrasonic waves long before any crack becomes visible to the naked eye.

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Such microscopic damage, including chloride-induced stress corrosion cracking, poses a well-known risk at coastal facilities like San Onofre. surface and passively listen. Acting much like a medical stethoscope, the sensors pick up the metal’s own internal stress signals in real time. Currently, nuclear power plants depend on periodic physical inspections to satisfy U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission aging management rules. Technicians often need to haul specialized gear out to the storage pads for every single checkup.

That approach works for individual power plants, though a future federal storage facility could hold hundreds or even thousands of canisters. Automating the process would slash operational costs and human exposure. The US-based firm Guidedwave earned its spot after impressing a panel of DOE and industry experts at Idaho National Laboratory’s Remote Work Mockup and Prototype Lab.

Their sensors detect the faint acoustic signatures of stress or micro-cracking long before visible damage appears.roughly a year testing its gear on a Holtec UMAX dry storage canister at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. No actual nuclear fuel will sit inside the test unit. Electric heaters will mimic the intense thermal loads and harsh environmental conditions generated by spent fuel.storage.

Shut down in 2013 and currently undergoing decommissioning, the Southern California facility houses over 100 canisters of spent fuel right along the Pacific Ocean. It is an ideal real-world proving ground for corrosion and structural monitoring gear. , but its nuclear waste will remain. Spent fuel is expected to remain on-site for decades because the United States currently lacks a permanent repository that accepts commercial radioactive waste.sector manages aging infrastructure.

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Commercial reactor operators could voluntarily adopt the passive monitoring tools if they update their existing NRC aging management plans. Federal regulators do not require continuous acoustic tracking to meet current safety standards, yet a proven automated system offers a compelling alternative to manual labor. Mrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations. Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine.

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