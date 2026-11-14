The destroyer escorted four merchant tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, defended 14 U.S. and allied vessels, and launched Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles during Operation Epic Fury.

The U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy has returned to Pearl Harbor after sailing more than 97,000 nautical miles during an 11-month deployment.

The U.S. Navy described the warship's operations in the "contested" region as the "first naval blockade in 60 years.

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" The U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy has returned to Pearl Harbor after sailing more than 97,000 nautical miles during an 11-month deployment that placed it at the center of maritime security operations in the Middle East, the U.S. 3rd Fleet said in a statement. The homecoming sheds new light on the ship’s operational role during months of heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf, with the Navy revealing details of missions that had largely remained undisclosed while the deployment was underway.

The destroyer returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on November 12 after operating across the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of what the Navy described as the “first naval blockade in 60 years. ” According to the Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer completed 12 contested transits through the Strait of Hormuz, escorted four merchant tankers to safety, coordinated the defense of 14 U.S. and coalition vessels, and launched dozens of Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles during Operation Epic Fury.

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USS Michael Murphy departed Pearl Harbor on December 1, 2025, as part of Carrier Strike Group 3 before entering the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in late January. It later assumed the role of Surface Action Group Commander for Task Force 50, directing maritime security operations across the North Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.

China debuts domestically built 4,000-kilowatt rescue ship with 360-degree propulsion While in the conflict zone, its responsibilities extended well beyond escorting commercial shipping. The destroyer coordinated the protection of 14 U.S. and coalition vessels, including guided-missileThe 12 transits through the Strait of Hormuz stand out as one of the deployment’s defining achievements.

According to the Navy, each passage took place under the threat of drones, missiles, fast attack craft, and naval mines while the destroyer escorted merchant tankers through one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

“Whether defeating incoming air and surface threats or leading operations through contested choke points, this crew never hesitated. They answered every call of our nation, defended our allies, and lived up to the heroic namesake. I could not be prouder of this crew. ”Built for multi-mission warfare, USS Michael Murphy combines long-range strike capability with layered air, surface and undersea defense.

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The warship can rapidly switch between offensive strike, fleet air defense and anti-submarine missions. The Mk 41 Vertical Launching System on the ship’s deck can firecruise missiles to strike long-range land targets.

The same launcher can be used for standard surface-to-air missiles, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles for intercepting nearby aircraft and incoming missiles, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets that deliver torpedoes against hostile The destroyer can simultaneously detect, track, and engage multiple airborne and surface threats, supported by the its Aegis Weapon System integrated with the AN/SPY-1D phased-array radar. The warship also carries a 5-inch Mk 45 naval gun, a Phalanx Close-In Weapon System for last-line defense against incoming missiles and drones, and two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters that extend its surveillance and anti-submarine reach far beyond the horizon.

The Navy said these capabilities enabled USS Michael Murphy to launch dozens of Tomahawk strikes during Operation Epic Fury, as it continued to defend coalition forces and commercial shipping from aerial and maritime threats.