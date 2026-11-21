Eastbound and westbound US-6 is closed near Soldier Summit due to a crash with serious injuries. Utah DOT expects the road to reopen around 2:52 a.m., urging travelers to seek alternate routes.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there is a crash on eastbound US-6 near milepost 208, which is near Soldier Summit. US-6 is currently closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic.

UDOT states that the road is expected to reopen around 2:52 a.m., though that may be subject to change. Travelers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible. Trooper Durrant with Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that there are serious injuries reported in the crash and that the closures will last for several hours.

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However, the crash is still under investigation, and no more information is available at this time.says that if you witness or are involved in a car crash, you should contact 911 as soon as practical, or a non-emergency line if the incident was not serious. If you were involved, have your license, registration, and current insurance card ready The department recommends remaining calm and trying to avoid any arguments or admissions of fault before first responders arrive.

If injuries were involved, leave the vehicles where they are and wait for direction.

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"Let the investigating officer determine what caused the collision, and who is at fault. Jotting down notes while waiting for officers to arrive on scene can assist you in remembering what happened and relay this information," the Sandy City Police Department writes. The police department encouraged all drivers to wear their seatbelts and be mindful of road hazards. It also cautioned that the leading causes of crashes are distracted driving, failure to yield, following too closely, and texting while driving.

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